OPW Clean Energy Solutions Expands Model CV Valve Product Line for Hydrogen Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACME Cryogenics, part of OPW Clean Energy Solutions and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced that it has developed new 6" and 8" valves for its Model CV Valve product line. These additions satisfy the growing customer demand for hydrogen valves with larger bore sizes.

"We are proud to introduce new valve sizes within our CV Valve product line following the global expansion of hydrogen infrastructure. These larger components reflect our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, providing them with reliable solutions for the growing hydrogen market," Dan Hutchinson, ACME Cryogenics Technical Sales Manager.

The ACME Model CV valves possess design and operational benefits that make them both ideal for the handling of hydrogen and compatible for use in applications that require a vacuum-jacketed valve and piping system. All Model CV valves are compliant with ASME B31.3 and CSA B51 regulations that govern the use of valves in industrial applications with various pressure and temperature ratings. Model CV valves are rated for hydrogen-handling use in a wide range of markets and industries, including aerospace, food and beverage, electronics, vehicle refueling, industrial manufacturing and medical.

For more information about the extension of the ACME Cryogenics Model CV Valve product line and other OPW Clean Energy Solutions equipment and systems, please visit opwces.com.

About ACME Cryogenics:

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Allentown, PA, ACME Cryogenics is a provider of highly engineered, mission-critical components and services that facilitate the production, storage and distribution of cryogenic gases that are used in a variety of applications. ACME supplies engineered components such as valves, vacuum-jacketed piping, fittings, LNG fueling components and other specialty flow-control devices. In 2021, ACME was acquired by Dover Corporation and became a founding member of OPW Clean Energy Solutions, which is housed within the Dover Clean Energy & Fueling business segment.

About OPW Clean Energy Solutions:

OPW Clean Energy Solutions was formed in December 2021 when OPW acquired both ACME Cryogenics and RegO® Products. ACME is a leading provider of mission-critical cryogenics products and services that facilitate the production, storage and distribution of cryogenics liquids and gases. RegO is a leading provider of highly engineered flow control solutions for cryogenic and liquified gas end markets. Together, they are taking OPW beyond conventional fueling solutions and helping define what's next for alternative energy markets. For more information on OPW Clean Energy Solutions, please visit opwces.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

