Dover Fueling Solutions to Supply Wayne Helix™ Fuel Dispensers to Gazprom Neft

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, is proud to announce that a contract has been signed with Gazprom Neft, a vertically integrated oil company, for the supply of the Wayne Helix™ dispensers for 2019-2020 in Russia, Belorussia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of this tender, sites within the Gazprom Neft network will benefit from the highly configurable Wayne Helix dispenser models, designed to address specific fueling demands, as well as service technical-friendly design, transaction security and advanced technology. Helix dispensers are designed and manufactured in line with the safety standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and conform to the more comprehensive Atmosphere Explosible (ATEX) directive. In addition, to ensure precise fuel measurement, every dispenser complies with the Measurement Instruments Directive (MID), protecting both customers and site owners against inaccurate transactions.

"A Gazprom Neft filling station is an essential landmark for motorists," commented Oleg Lapshin, Melston Engineering. "We are confident that the introduction of Wayne Helix fuel dispensers to the forecourt will truly benefit both Gazprom Neft's business and its customer base."

Andrei Belomestnykh, Regional Sales Director, DFS Russia and CIS, said, "DFS, in conjunction with our distributor Melston Engineering, are thrilled to be able to supply dispensers to Gazprom Neft over the next few years. I am delighted to be able to finally share this news with the rest of the fuel retail industry."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

