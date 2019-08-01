Dover Increases Dividend By 2%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.49 (forty-nine cents) per share, from the previous $0.48 (forty-eight cents) per share, an increase of $0.01 (one cent) or 2%. This is the 64th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

This increased dividend will be paid on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2019.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

