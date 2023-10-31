Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Baird Global Industrial Conference

News provided by

Dover

31 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 8:30 am CT.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:  

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens  

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director - Investor Relations  

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566  

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]   

[email protected] 

SOURCE Dover

Also from this source

Dover Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Dover Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All comparisons ...
Microwave Products Group Successfully Delivers Filters to Serve Onboard the World's Most Powerful Fighter Jets

Microwave Products Group Successfully Delivers Filters to Serve Onboard the World's Most Powerful Fighter Jets

Microwave Products Group (MPG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of integrated assemblies and systems, filters, switches and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.