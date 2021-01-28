Dover Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 1,780



$ 1,776



— %

$ 6,684



$ 7,136



(6) % Net earnings 1

182



168



8 %

683



678



1 % Diluted EPS

1.25



1.15



9 %

4.70



4.61



2 %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









(2) %









(7) % Adjusted net earnings 2

225



226



— %

824



872



(5) % Adjusted diluted EPS

1.55



1.54



1 %

5.67



5.93



(4) %

1 Q4 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $16.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively. Q4 2019 also includes a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $40.7 million and $25.4 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and full year 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.



2 Q4 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.3 million and $25.1 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $16.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively. Q4 2019 also excludes a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $104.1 million and $103.6 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $40.7 million and $25.4 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and full year 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.8 billion, a slight increase compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year (-2% organic). GAAP net earnings of $182 million increased 8%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 was up 9%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $225 million declined slightly, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55 was up 1% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $6.7 billion, a decline of 6% compared to the prior year (-7% organic). GAAP net earnings of $683 million increased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.70 increased 2% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $824 million declined 5%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.67 was down 4% versus the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered solid results in the fourth quarter despite lingering economic and operational effects of the pandemic. Our efficiency and productivity initiatives drove improvement in segment margins and cash flow metrics despite lower revenue for the full year. We advanced our operational priorities with notable progress in the center-led digital, operational, and shared back office and engineering capabilities. These initiatives have contributed to our recent results and will continue to drive improvement ahead. Our strong execution was complemented by disciplined capital allocation, including several strategic bolt-on acquisitions that enhance our businesses with new capabilities and attractive end-market exposures.

"Improving market conditions coupled with a robust demand backlog enable us to look into 2021 with constructive optimism. With continued progress in our ongoing productivity and cost initiatives, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2021. We also enter the year with a healthy balance sheet that will continue to support organic and inorganic capital deployment to continue enhancing our portfolio."

"We are pleased to have 2020 in the rear view mirror for all the obvious reasons. On behalf of Dover Corporation's Board of Directors, I would like to thank our entire team for their extraordinary efforts in the past 12 months. We were given a unique opportunity to demonstrate the resilience of the Dover team and our business portfolio in 2020, and we can all be proud of the results we achieved together."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

In 2021, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $5.42 to $5.62 (adjusted EPS of $6.25 to $6.45), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (5% to 6% on an organic basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results as well as 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 1,780,390



$ 1,775,589



$ 6,683,760



$ 7,136,397

Cost of goods and services 1,128,941



1,124,274



4,209,741



4,515,459

Gross profit 651,449



651,315



2,474,019



2,620,938

Selling, general, and administrative expenses 405,520



403,223



1,541,032



1,599,098

Loss on assets held for sale —



—



—



46,946

Operating earnings 245,929



248,092



932,987



974,894

Interest expense 28,234



30,846



111,937



125,818

Interest income (700)



(1,428)



(3,571)



(4,526)

Gain on sale of a business —



—



(5,213)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



23,543



—



23,543

Other income, net (2,013)



(1,891)



(11,900)



(12,950)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 220,408



197,022



841,734



843,009

Provision for income taxes 38,302



28,900



158,283



165,091

Net earnings $ 182,106



$ 168,122



$ 683,451



$ 677,918

















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.27



$ 1.16



$ 4.74



$ 4.67

Diluted $ 1.25



$ 1.15



$ 4.70



$ 4.61

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 143,954

144,966

144,050

145,198 Diluted 145,355

146,790

145,393

146,992















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.50



$ 0.49



$ 1.97



$ 1.94

















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 REVENUE





















Engineered Products $ 408,160

$ 342,380

$ 386,562

$ 394,175

$ 1,531,277



$ 418,851

$ 429,928

$ 426,689

$ 422,089

$ 1,697,557

Fueling Solutions 359,982

326,495

380,511

409,294

1,476,282



373,050

390,586

411,769

444,772

1,620,177

Imaging & Identification 256,765

227,977

265,690

287,746

1,038,178



268,354

266,588

275,109

274,420

1,084,471

Pumps & Process Solutions 319,536

309,095

347,875

347,497

1,324,003



330,219

338,924

341,337

328,048

1,338,528

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 311,913

293,527

368,395

342,255

1,316,090



334,643

385,474

370,335

306,165

1,396,617

Intra-segment eliminations (417)

(299)

(777)

(577)

(2,070)



(360)

(794)

106

95

(953)

Total consolidated revenue $ 1,655,939

$ 1,499,175

$ 1,748,256

$ 1,780,390

$ 6,683,760



$ 1,724,757

$ 1,810,706

$ 1,825,345

$ 1,775,589

$ 7,136,397

























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Products $ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 64,890

$ 56,481

$ 238,167



$ 67,119

$ 77,129

$ 74,367

$ 73,233

$ 291,848

Fueling Solutions 53,498

47,214

66,601

69,661

236,974



37,230

52,637

68,069

73,937

231,873

Imaging & Identification 51,482

38,046

51,928

52,017

193,473



55,955

54,641

61,655

57,233

229,484

Pumps & Process Solutions 1 66,079

67,702

89,786

81,709

305,276



14,991

76,278

77,433

71,379

240,081

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2 23,529

11,459

40,159

27,725

102,872



24,807

44,375

35,211

14,439

118,832

Total segment earnings (EBIT) 263,682

212,123

313,364

287,593

1,076,762



200,102

305,060

316,735

290,221

1,112,118

Corporate expense / other3 24,097

27,311

35,603

39,651

126,662



30,866

24,512

28,658

63,781

147,817

Interest expense 27,268

28,711

27,724

28,234

111,937



31,808

31,754

31,410

30,846

125,818

Interest income (1,183)

(728)

(960)

(700)

(3,571)



(890)

(945)

(1,263)

(1,428)

(4,526)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 213,500

156,829

250,997

220,408

841,734



138,318

249,739

257,930

197,022

843,009

Provision for income taxes 37,221

32,063

50,697

38,302

158,283



32,613

51,654

51,924

28,900

165,091

Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 206,006

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

























SEGMENT MARGIN

















Engineered Products 16.9 %

13.9 %

16.8 %

14.3 %

15.6 %



16.0 %

17.9 %

17.4 %

17.4 %

17.2 %

Fueling Solutions 14.9 %

14.5 %

17.5 %

17.0 %

16.1 %



10.0 %

13.5 %

16.5 %

16.6 %

14.3 %

Imaging & Identification 20.1 %

16.7 %

19.5 %

18.1 %

18.6 %



20.9 %

20.5 %

22.4 %

20.9 %

21.2 %

Pumps & Process Solutions 1 20.7 %

21.9 %

25.8 %

23.5 %

23.1 %



4.5 %

22.5 %

22.7 %

21.8 %

17.9 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2 7.5 %

3.9 %

10.9 %

8.1 %

7.8 %



7.4 %

11.5 %

9.5 %

4.7 %

8.5 %

Total segment operating margin 15.9 %

14.1 %

17.9 %

16.2 %

16.1 %



11.6 %

16.8 %

17.4 %

16.3 %

15.6 %

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE Engineered Products $ 10,122

$ 9,722

$ 10,717

$ 12,042

$ 42,603



$ 10,359

$ 10,452

$ 10,095

$ 10,126

$ 41,032

Fueling Solutions 18,339

17,968

18,014

18,482

72,803



17,879

18,945

18,744

19,477

75,045

Imaging & Identification 8,769

9,224

9,809

10,576

38,378



7,435

7,413

7,360

8,322

30,530

Pumps & Process Solutions 18,336

17,572

17,206

19,077

72,191



17,548

16,201

16,018

17,817

67,584

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 11,548

11,421

12,081

11,491

46,541



13,011

12,777

13,047

12,525

51,360

Corporate 1,638

1,696

1,662

1,539

6,535



1,506

1,981

1,523

1,726

6,736

Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 68,752

$ 67,603

$ 69,489

$ 73,207

$ 279,051



$ 67,738

$ 67,769

$ 66,787

$ 69,993

$ 272,287

























1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. 2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets. 3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share























2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Net earnings per share:





















Basic $ 1.22

$ 0.87

$ 1.39

$ 1.27

$ 4.74



$ 0.73

$ 1.36

$ 1.42

$ 1.16

$ 4.67

Diluted $ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 1.38

$ 1.25

$ 4.70



$ 0.72

$ 1.35

$ 1.40

$ 1.15

$ 4.61

























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 206,006

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 144,259

143,955

144,032

143,954

144,050



145,087

145,366

145,372

144,966

145,198

Diluted 145,782

144,995

145,289

145,355

145,393



146,911

147,179

147,051

146,790

146,992

























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)(in thousands)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 513,075



$ 397,253

Receivables, net of allowances 1,137,223



1,217,190

Inventories, net 835,804



806,141

Prepaid and other current assets 133,085



127,846

Property, plant and equipment, net 897,326



842,318

Goodwill 4,072,542



3,783,347

Intangible assets, net 1,083,772



1,055,014

Other assets and deferred charges 479,247



440,368

Total assets $ 9,152,074



$ 8,669,477









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Notes payable $ —



$ 84,700

Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,738,798



1,663,391

Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities 918,674



903,010

Long-term debt 3,108,829



2,985,716

Stockholders' equity 3,385,773



3,032,660

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,152,074



$ 8,669,477



DOVER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)(in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Operating activities:





Net earnings $ 683,451



$ 677,918

Loss on assets held for sale —



46,946

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



23,543

Depreciation and amortization 279,051



272,287

Stock-based compensation 25,026



29,702

Contributions to employee benefit plans (19,801)



(21,436)

Gain on sale of businesses (5,213)



—

Net change in assets and liabilities 142,296



(83,654)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,104,810



945,306









Investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment (165,692)



(186,804)

Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired) (335,786)



(215,687)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 7,207



4,168

Proceeds from the sale of businesses 15,400



24,218

Other (2,508)



(10,150)

Net cash used in investing activities (481,379)



(384,255)









Financing activities:





Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net (84,700)



(135,650)

Net increase in long-term debt —



42,357

Dividends to stockholders (284,312)



(282,197)

Purchase of common stock (106,279)



(143,280)

Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise (28,476)



(37,370)

Other (2,523)



(1,902)

Net cash used in financing activities (506,290)



(558,042)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,319)



(1,977)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 115,822



1,032

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 397,253



396,221

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 513,075



$ 397,253



DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Adjusted net earnings:





















Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 206,006

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 34,062

34,101

35,325

35,027

138,515



35,635

34,997

34,244

33,460

138,336

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (8,411)

(8,451)

(8,810)

(8,695)

(34,367)



(8,964)

(8,777)

(8,624)

(8,403)

(34,768)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 7,859

16,840

5,848

20,925

51,472



3,963

6,457

3,807

17,926

32,153

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (1,605)

(3,452)

(1,343)

(4,402)

(10,802)



(861)

(1,377)

(806)

(3,745)

(6,789)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4 —

—

—

—

—



—

—

—

23,543

23,543

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2 —

—

—

—

—



—

—

—

(5,163)

(5,163)

Loss on assets held for sale 5 —

—

—

—

—



46,946

—

—

—

46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6 (6,551)

781

557

—

(5,213)



—

—

—

—

—

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 1,592

(190)

(135)

—

1,267



—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted net earnings $ 203,225

$ 164,395

$ 231,742

$ 224,961

$ 824,323



$ 182,424

$ 229,385

$ 234,627

$ 225,740

$ 872,176

























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 1.38

$ 1.25

$ 4.70



$ 0.72

$ 1.35

$ 1.40

$ 1.15

$ 4.61

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 0.23

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.95



0.24

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.94

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)



(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.05

0.12

0.04

0.14

0.35



0.03

0.04

0.03

0.12

0.22

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.07)



(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.06)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4 —

—

—

—

—



—

—

—

0.16

0.16

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2 —

—

—

—

—



—

—

—

(0.04)

(0.04)

Loss on assets held for sale 5 —

—

—

—

—



0.32

—

—

—

0.32

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6 (0.04)

—

—

—

(0.03)



—

—

—

—

—

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 0.01

—

—

—

0.01



—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.39

$ 1.13

$ 1.60

$ 1.55

$ 5.67



$ 1.24

$ 1.56

$ 1.60

$ 1.54

$ 5.93

























1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges. 4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021. 5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business. 6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.























* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA















Engineered Products:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 64,890

$ 56,481

$ 238,167



$ 67,119

$ 77,129

$ 74,367

$ 73,233

$ 291,848

Rightsizing and other costs 361

4,169

2,375

4,625

11,530



80

1,125

590

1,355

3,150

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 69,455

51,871

67,265

61,106

249,697



67,199

78,254

74,957

74,588

294,998

Adjusted EBIT % 17.0 %

15.2 %

17.4 %

15.5 %

16.3 %



16.0 %

18.2 %

17.6 %

17.7 %

17.4 %

Adjusted D&A 2 10,122

9,722

10,651

10,193

40,688



10,359

9,855

10,095

10,126

40,435

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 79,577

$ 61,593

$ 77,916

$ 71,299

$ 290,385



$ 77,558

$ 88,109

$ 85,052

$ 84,714

$ 335,433

Adjusted EBITDA % 19.5 %

18.0 %

20.2 %

18.1 %

19.0 %



18.5 %

20.5 %

19.9 %

20.1 %

19.8 %

Fueling Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 53,498

$ 47,214

$ 66,601

$ 69,661

$ 236,974



$ 37,230

$ 52,637

$ 68,069

$ 73,937

$ 231,873

Rightsizing and other costs 1,493

868

1,615

2,727

6,703



752

1,768

811

1,554

4,885

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 54,991

48,082

68,216

72,388

243,677



37,982

54,405

68,880

75,491

236,758

Adjusted EBIT % 15.3 %

14.7 %

17.9 %

17.7 %

16.5 %



10.2 %

13.9 %

16.7 %

17.0 %

14.6 %

Adjusted D&A 2 18,339

17,783

18,014

18,225

72,361



17,879

18,945

18,744

19,477

75,045

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 73,330

$ 65,865

$ 86,230

$ 90,613

$ 316,038



$ 55,861

$ 73,350

$ 87,624

$ 94,968

$ 311,803

Adjusted EBITDA % 20.4 %

20.2 %

22.7 %

22.1 %

21.4 %



15.0 %

18.8 %

21.3 %

21.4 %

19.2 %

Imaging & Identification:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 51,482

$ 38,046

$ 51,928

$ 52,017

$ 193,473



$ 55,955

$ 54,641

$ 61,655

$ 57,233

$ 229,484

Rightsizing and other costs 264

(527)

99

6,191

6,027



389

1,268

301

4,392

6,350

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 51,746

37,519

52,027

58,208

199,500



56,344

55,909

61,956

61,625

235,834

Adjusted EBIT % 20.2 %

16.5 %

19.6 %

20.2 %

19.2 %



21.0 %

21.0 %

22.5 %

22.5 %

21.7 %

Adjusted D&A 2 8,769

9,224

9,809

10,201

38,003



7,336

7,317

7,286

7,892

29,831

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 60,515

$ 46,743

$ 61,836

$ 68,409

$ 237,503



$ 63,680

$ 63,226

$ 69,242

$ 69,517

$ 265,665

Adjusted EBITDA % 23.6 %

20.5 %

23.3 %

23.8 %

22.9 %



23.7 %

23.7 %

25.2 %

25.3 %

24.5 %

Pumps & Process Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 66,079

$ 67,702

$ 89,786

$ 81,709

$ 305,276



$ 14,991

$ 76,278

$ 77,433

$ 71,379

$ 240,081

Rightsizing and other costs 3,846

4,691

1,771

3,128

13,436



414

903

943

3,868

6,128

Loss on assets held for sale 1 —

—

—

—

—



46,946

—

—

—

46,946

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 69,925

72,393

91,557

84,837

318,712



62,351

77,181

78,376

75,247

293,155

Adjusted EBIT % 21.9 %

23.4 %

26.3 %

24.4 %

24.1 %



18.9 %

22.8 %

23.0 %

22.9 %

21.9 %

Adjusted D&A 2 16,230

16,816

17,206

17,565

67,817



17,548

16,199

16,018

17,004

66,769

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 86,155

$ 89,209

$ 108,763

$ 102,402

$ 386,529



$ 79,899

$ 93,380

$ 94,394

$ 92,251

$ 359,924

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.0 %

28.9 %

31.3 %

29.5 %

29.2 %



24.2 %

27.6 %

27.7 %

28.1 %

26.9 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 23,529

$ 11,459

$ 40,159

$ 27,725

$ 102,872



$ 24,807

$ 44,375

$ 35,211

$ 14,439

$ 118,832

Rightsizing and other costs 704

6,016

(971)

726

6,475



2,293

666

840

2,243

6,042

(Gain) loss on disposition 3 (6,551)

781

557

—

(5,213)



—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 17,682

18,256

39,745

28,451

104,134



27,100

45,041

36,051

16,682

124,874

Adjusted EBIT % 5.7 %

6.2 %

10.8 %

8.3 %

7.9 %



8.1 %

11.7 %

9.7 %

5.4 %

8.9 %

Adjusted D&A 2 11,548

11,421

12,081

11,491

46,541



13,011

12,777

13,047

12,525

51,360

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 29,230

$ 29,677

$ 51,826

$ 39,942

$ 150,675



$ 40,111

$ 57,818

$ 49,098

$ 29,207

$ 176,234

Adjusted EBITDA % 9.4 %

10.1 %

14.1 %

11.7 %

11.4 %



12.0 %

15.0 %

13.3 %

9.5 %

12.6 %

Total Segments:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) 4 $ 263,682

$ 212,123

$ 313,364

$ 287,593

$ 1,076,762



$ 200,102

$ 305,060

$ 316,735

$ 290,221

$ 1,112,118

Rightsizing and other costs 6,668

15,217

4,889

17,397

44,171



3,928

5,730

3,485

13,412

26,555

Loss on assets held for sale 1 —

—

—

—

—



46,946

—

—

—

46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition 3 (6,551)

781

557

—

(5,213)



—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5 263,799

228,121

318,810

304,990

1,115,720



250,976

310,790

320,220

303,633

1,185,619

Adjusted EBIT % 4 15.9 %

15.2 %

18.2 %

17.1 %

16.7 %



14.5 %

17.2 %

17.5 %

17.1 %

16.6 %

Adjusted D&A 2 65,008

64,966

67,761

67,675

265,410



66,133

65,093

65,190

67,024

263,440

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5 $ 328,807

$ 293,087

$ 386,571

$ 372,665

$ 1,381,130



$ 317,109

$ 375,883

$ 385,410

$ 370,657

$ 1,449,059

Adjusted EBITDA % 5 19.9 %

19.5 %

22.1 %

20.9 %

20.7 %



18.4 %

20.7 %

21.1 %

20.9 %

20.3 %

1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder. 2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. 3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively. 4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings. 5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors



2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4 YTD Organic

















Engineered Products (1.9) %

(20.1) %

(10.4) %

(8.8) %

(10.3) % Fueling Solutions (2.6) %

(14.8) %

(7.9) %

(9.4) %

(8.8) % Imaging & Identification (4.3) %

(14.0) %

(7.6) %

(2.9) %

(7.2) % Pumps & Process Solutions (1.1) %

(8.8) %

(0.9) %

1.8 %

(2.3) % Refrigeration & Food Equipment (4.3) %

(20.2) %

2.6 %

13.2 %

(3.0) % Total Organic (2.7) %

(16.0) %

(5.1) %

(2.3) %

(6.6) % Acquisitions 0.8 %

0.7 %

1.0 %

1.2 %

1.0 % Dispositions (0.7) %

(0.7) %

(0.8) %

(0.5) %

(0.7) % Currency translation (1.4) %

(1.2) %

0.7 %

1.9 %

— % Total* (4.0) % — % (17.2) %

(4.2) %

0.3 %

(6.3) %































* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4 YTD Organic

















United States 3.5 %

(10.3) %

(4.2) %

(1.0) %

(3.1) % Other Americas (4.7) %

(33.5) %

(4.7) %

(1.4) %

(12.1) % Europe (7.4) %

(19.5) %

(4.2) %

(2.5) %

(8.5) % Asia (19.2) %

(14.3) %

(10.1) %

(11.4) %

(13.5) % Other (8.8) %

(33.1) %

(5.8) %

10.9 %

(9.3) % Total Organic (2.7) %

(16.0) %

(5.1) %

(2.3) %

(6.6) % Acquisitions 0.8 %

0.7 %

1.0 %

1.2 %

1.0 % Dispositions (0.7) %

(0.7) %

(0.8) %

(0.5) %

(0.7) % Currency translation (1.4) %

(1.2) %

0.7 %

1.9 %

— % Total* (4.0) %

(17.2) %

(4.2) %

0.3 %

(6.3) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation



2020 Actual

2021 Guidance Adjusted net earnings per share*:





Net earnings (GAAP) $ 4.70



$5.42 - $5.62

Acquisition-related amortization, net 0.72



0.72

Rightsizing and other costs, net 0.28



0.11

Gain on disposition, net (0.03)



—

Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 5.67



$6.25 - $6.45



* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 BOOKINGS













































Engineered Products $ 414,972

$ 278,373

$ 381,139

$ 484,002

$ 1,558,486



$ 427,697

$ 397,420

$ 426,059

$ 457,145

$ 1,708,321

Fueling Solutions 373,070

311,498

383,902

403,400

1,471,870



343,083

394,256

450,727

425,698

1,613,764

Imaging & Identification 272,604

221,315

266,423

304,756

1,065,098



267,762

264,175

284,527

276,451

1,092,915

Pumps & Process Solutions 369,403

275,872

323,801

365,262

1,334,338



369,801

375,905

329,642

318,482

1,393,830

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 355,157

326,400

449,549

379,393

1,510,499



376,998

384,365

323,422

361,970

1,446,755

Intra-segment eliminations (375)

(460)

(926)

(425)

(2,186)



(725)

(490)

(528)

872

(871)

Total consolidated bookings $ 1,784,831

$ 1,412,998

$ 1,803,888

$ 1,936,388

$ 6,938,105



$ 1,784,616

$ 1,815,631

$ 1,813,849

$ 1,840,618

$ 7,254,714

























BACKLOG













































Engineered Products $ 453,867

$ 378,874

$ 373,458

$ 463,701





$ 451,335

$ 418,154

$ 416,025

$ 452,142



Fueling Solutions 211,518

199,305

204,574

201,521





185,847

186,202

223,081

205,842



Imaging & Identification 170,119

168,904

171,158

192,785





118,177

116,810

121,877

125,775



Pumps & Process Solutions 397,969

379,090

361,631

390,238





353,066

378,427

361,478

353,073



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 356,133

390,368

472,140

510,498





311,632

310,454

262,870

320,577



Intra-segment eliminations (159)

(367)

(269)

(192)





(403)

(141)

(252)

(249)



Total consolidated backlog $ 1,589,447

$ 1,516,174

$ 1,582,692

$ 1,758,551





$ 1,419,654

$ 1,409,906

$ 1,385,079

$ 1,457,160





























Bookings Growth Factors



2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4 YTD Organic

















Engineered Products (2.3) %

(29.8) %

(11.6) %

3.3 %

(9.5) % Fueling Solutions 9.5 %

(18.2) %

(14.2) %

(6.0) %

(8.0) % Imaging & Identification 0.3 %

(16.5) %

(9.9) %

0.7 %

(6.3) % Pumps & Process Solutions 2.2 %

(25.7) %

(3.7) %

10.8 %

(4.8) % Refrigeration & Food Equipment (4.2) %

(11.6) %

41.3 %

5.6 %

6.5 % Total Organic 0.9 %

(20.6) %

(1.1) %

2.4 %

(4.6) % Acquisitions 1.0 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

1.5 %

1.0 % Dispositions (0.7) %

(0.6) %

(0.6) %

(0.4) %

(0.6) % Currency translation (1.2) %

(1.7) %

0.4 %

1.7 %

(0.2) % Total* — %

(22.2) %

(0.5) %

5.2 %

(4.4) % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of Innovative Control Systems, Inc. ("ICS") within the Fueling Solutions segment for a total consideration of $77.0 million, net of cash acquired. For the full year 2020, the Company acquired six businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $335.8 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification and Pumps & Process Solutions segments.

Discontinued and Disposed Businesses

The Company did not dispose of any businesses during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which generated total cash proceeds of $15.4 million. This sale resulted in a pre-tax gain on sale of $5.2 million included within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.

Rightsizing and Other Costs

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, rightsizing activities included restructuring charges of $18.1 million and $44.5 million, respectively, and other costs of $2.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively. For the full year 2020, restructuring expense was comprised primarily of new actions executed in response to lower demand driven by COVID-19 as well as continuing broad-based selling, general and administrative expense reduction initiatives and broad-based operational efficiency initiatives focusing on footprint consolidation, and operational optimization and IT centralization. Other costs were comprised primarily of charges related to restructuring actions and asset charges, principally due to a $3.6 million write off of assets, partially offset by a $1.7 million gain on sale of assets in our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment as a result of restructuring actions.

($ in millions) 2020

2019

Q4

FY

Q4

FY Engineered Products $ 4.6



$ 11.5



$ 1.4



$ 3.2

Fueling Solutions 2.7



6.7



1.6



4.9

Imaging & Identification 6.2



6.0



4.4



6.4

Pumps & Process Solutions 3.1



13.4



3.9



6.1

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 0.7



6.5



2.2



6.0

Corporate 3.5



7.3



4.5



5.6

Total* $ 20.9



$ 51.5



$ 17.9



$ 32.2

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 17.4% and 14.7% for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2020 and 2019 was 18.8% and 19.6%, respectively. The 2020 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of reserves due to the statute of limitations expiration and the tax deduction for share-based awards. The 2019 tax rate was primarily driven by the tax deduction for share-based awards and other favorable discrete items, partially offset by the exclusion of capital losses on a disposition of a business under local tax law.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $106.3 million, or $108.54 per share. In November 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new standing share repurchase authorization, whereby the Company may repurchase up to 20 million shares beginning on January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023.

Capitalization

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Commercial paper

$ —



$ 84,700

Long-term debt

3,108,829



2,985,716

Total debt

3,108,829



3,070,416

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(513,075)



(397,253)

Net debt

2,595,754



2,673,163

Add: Stockholders' equity

3,385,773



3,032,660

Net capitalization

$ 5,981,527



$ 5,705,823

Net debt to net capitalization

43.4 %

46.8 %

Quarterly Cash Flow

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Net Cash Flows Provided

By (Used In):





















Operating activities $ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 339,247

$ 417,891

$ 1,104,810



$ 24,524

$ 208,709

$ 350,865

$ 361,208

$ 945,306

Investing activities (230,511)

(67,763)

(64,724)

(118,381)

(481,379)



(217,690)

(69,755)

(48,612)

(48,198)

(384,255)

Financing activities 280,954

(67,458)

(496,832)

(222,954)

(506,290)



36,067

(60,596)

(277,901)

(255,612)

(558,042)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Cash flow from operating activities $ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 339,247

$ 417,891

$ 1,104,810



$ 24,524

$ 208,709

$ 350,865

$ 361,208

$ 945,306

Less: Capital expenditures (40,172)

(38,999)

(44,393)

(42,128)

(165,692)



(37,122)

(53,970)

(46,184)

(49,528)

(186,804)

Free cash flow * $ 35,691

$ 232,810

$ 294,854

$ 375,763

$ 939,118



$ (12,598)

$ 154,739

$ 304,681

$ 311,680

$ 758,502

























Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue 2.2 % 15.5 % 16.9 % 21.1 % 14.1 %

(0.7) % 8.5 % 16.7 % 17.6 % 10.6 %























Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings 20.2 % 186.6 % 147.2 % 206.3 % 137.4 %

(11.9) % 78.1 % 147.9 % 185.4 % 111.9 %

* FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale and gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz Vice President - Corporate Development

Vice President - Communications and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131

[email protected] [email protected]





SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

