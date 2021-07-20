Dover Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 2,032



$ 1,499



36 %

$ 3,900



$ 3,155



24 % Net earnings 1

265



125



112 %

497



301



65 % Diluted EPS

1.82



0.86



112 %

3.43



2.07



66 %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









30 %









19 % Adjusted net earnings 2

299



164



82 %

562



368



53 % Adjusted diluted EPS

2.06



1.13



82 %

3.87



2.53



53 %



1 Q2 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $8.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also includes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $11.3 million and $19.6 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.

2 Q2 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.6 million and $25.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $8.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also excludes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $53.4 million and $51.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $11.3 million and $19.6 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 36% (+30% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $265 million increased 112%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.82 was also up 112%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $299 million increased 82% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.06 was also up 82% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $3.9 billion, an increase of 24% (+19% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $497 million increased by 65%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.43 was up 66% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $562 million increased 53%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.87 was also up 53% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "We performed well again this quarter as new order activity remained strong and margin improvement continued its solid trajectory across all segments. Our portfolio is performing above pre-pandemic levels in terms of revenue and margin, and our record-high backlog provides visibility into the second half of the year, and in some of our businesses into 2022.

"During the quarter we saw top-line growth across all of our segments, with the largest contributions to the year-over-year increase from pumps and process solutions, fueling solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses. We are encouraged by the demand growth in compressor components, foodservice, and textile printing, and we expect continued recovery in these markets over the balance of the year.

"Our teams have done a commendable job in the first half navigating logistics bottlenecks, component and labor shortages, and cost inflation to meet end market demand and drive solid margin conversion. Our forecast for the balance of the year reflects the expectation that logistics constraints and input cost inflation will neither deteriorate nor improve materially. Despite this dynamic, we believe that our localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy and diverse business mix give us distinct advantages to win in the current demand environment.

"We also have continued to invest organically in capacity expansions in our high-growth businesses and productivity improvements across our portfolio. Our center-led initiatives are continuing to drive cost synergies across our portfolio companies allowing them to concentrate on winning in the marketplace and driving growth. Acquisition activity remains robust and we recently acquired three attractive bolt-on businesses in single-use pumps, brand protection software and IoT dispensing solutions.

"As we look toward the second half of the year, our robust backlog levels and sustained strong bookings pace give us confidence in our durable top-line trajectory. We also remain confident in our ability to execute operationally to drive portfolio profitability. As a result, we are raising our full year revenue and EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

Guidance for full year 2021 revenue growth was raised to 15% to 17%. EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.45 to $6.55 ($7.30 to $7.40 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2021

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 2,031,676



$ 1,499,175



$ 3,899,577



$ 3,155,114

Cost of goods and services 1,259,504



947,577



2,405,857



1,991,273

Gross profit 772,172



551,598



1,493,720



1,163,841

Selling, general, and administrative expenses 428,042



366,740



837,040



753,681

Operating earnings 344,130



184,858



656,680



410,160

Interest expense 26,661



28,711



53,484



55,979

Interest income (942)



(728)



(1,622)



(1,911)

Gain on sale of a business —



781



—



(5,770)

Other income, net (4,933)



(735)



(7,776)



(8,467)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 323,344



156,829



612,594



370,329

Provision for income taxes 58,836



32,063



115,317



69,284

Net earnings $ 264,508



$ 124,766



$ 497,277



$ 301,045

















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.84



$ 0.87



$ 3.46



$ 2.09

Diluted $ 1.82



$ 0.86



$ 3.43



$ 2.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 143,941



143,955



143,854



144,107

Diluted 145,118



144,995



145,040



145,359

















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.495



$ 0.49



$ 0.99



$ 0.98

















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 REVENUE



















Engineered Products $ 428,127

$ 442,091

$ 870,218



$ 408,160

$ 342,380

$ 750,540

$ 386,562

$ 394,175

$ 1,531,277

Fueling Solutions 389,678

437,042

826,720



359,982

326,495

686,477

380,511

409,294

1,476,282

Imaging & Identification 284,328

294,076

578,404



256,765

227,977

484,742

265,690

287,746

1,038,178

Pumps & Process Solutions 394,377

428,701

823,078



319,536

309,095

628,631

347,875

347,497

1,324,003

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 372,077

430,506

802,583



311,913

293,527

605,440

368,395

342,255

1,316,090

Intra-segment eliminations (686)

(740)

(1,426)



(417)

(299)

(716)

(777)

(577)

(2,070)

Total consolidated revenue $ 1,867,901

$ 2,031,676

$ 3,899,577



$ 1,655,939

$ 1,499,175

$ 3,155,114

$ 1,748,256

$ 1,780,390

$ 6,683,760























NET EARNINGS



















Segment Earnings:



















Engineered Products $ 68,779

$ 62,720

$ 131,499



$ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 116,796

$ 64,890

$ 56,481

$ 238,167

Fueling Solutions 66,480

78,755

145,235



53,498

47,214

100,712

66,601

69,661

236,974

Imaging & Identification 56,992

60,747

117,739



51,482

38,046

89,528

51,928

52,017

193,473

Pumps & Process Solutions 123,645

138,632

262,277



66,079

67,702

133,781

89,786

81,709

305,276

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1 38,117

48,971

87,088



23,529

11,459

34,988

40,159

27,725

102,872

Total segment earnings (EBIT) 354,013

389,825

743,838



263,682

212,123

475,805

313,364

287,593

1,076,762

Corporate expense / other 38,620

40,762

79,382



24,097

27,311

51,408

35,603

39,651

126,662

Interest expense 26,823

26,661

53,484



27,268

28,711

55,979

27,724

28,234

111,937

Interest income (680)

(942)

(1,622)



(1,183)

(728)

(1,911)

(960)

(700)

(3,571)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 289,250

323,344

612,594



213,500

156,829

370,329

250,997

220,408

841,734

Provision for income taxes 56,481

58,836

115,317



37,221

32,063

69,284

50,697

38,302

158,283

Net earnings $ 232,769

$ 264,508

$ 497,277



$ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 301,045

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451























SEGMENT MARGIN















Engineered Products 16.1 %

14.2 %

15.1 %



16.9 %

13.9 %

15.6 %

16.8 %

14.3 %

15.6 %

Fueling Solutions 17.1 %

18.0 %

17.6 %



14.9 %

14.5 %

14.7 %

17.5 %

17.0 %

16.1 %

Imaging & Identification 20.0 %

20.7 %

20.4 %



20.1 %

16.7 %

18.5 %

19.5 %

18.1 %

18.6 %

Pumps & Process Solutions 31.4 %

32.3 %

31.9 %



20.7 %

21.9 %

21.3 %

25.8 %

23.5 %

23.1 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 1 10.2 %

11.4 %

10.9 %



7.5 %

3.9 %

5.8 %

10.9 %

8.1 %

7.8 %

Total segment operating margin 19.0 %

19.2 %

19.1 %



15.9 %

14.1 %

15.1 %

17.9 %

16.2 %

16.1 %























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE Engineered Products $ 14,047

$ 11,981

$ 26,028



$ 10,122

$ 9,722

$ 19,844

$ 10,717

$ 12,042

$ 42,603

Fueling Solutions 19,269

19,475

38,744



18,339

17,968

36,307

18,014

18,482

72,803

Imaging & Identification 9,593

9,294

18,887



8,769

9,224

17,993

9,809

10,576

38,378

Pumps & Process Solutions 16,926

16,866

33,792



18,336

17,572

35,908

17,206

19,077

72,191

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 12,096

12,077

24,173



11,548

11,421

22,969

12,081

11,491

46,541

Corporate 1,875

1,826

3,701



1,638

1,696

3,334

1,662

1,539

6,535

Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 73,806

$ 71,519

$ 145,325



$ 68,752

$ 67,603

$ 136,355

$ 69,489

$ 73,207

$ 279,051





1 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share





















2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Net earnings per share:



















Basic $ 1.62

$ 1.84

$ 3.46



$ 1.22

$ 0.87

$ 2.09

$ 1.39

$ 1.27

$ 4.74

Diluted $ 1.61

$ 1.82

$ 3.43



$ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 2.07

$ 1.38

$ 1.25

$ 4.70























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 232,769

$ 264,508

$ 497,277



$ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 301,045

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451























Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 143,765

143,941

143,854



144,259

143,955

144,107

144,032

143,954

144,050

Diluted 144,938

145,118

145,040



145,782

144,995

145,359

145,289

145,355

145,393





* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Adjusted net earnings:



















Net earnings $ 232,769

$ 264,508

$ 497,277



$ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 301,045

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 35,516

35,162

70,678



34,062

34,101

68,163

35,325

35,027

138,515

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (8,720)

(8,571)

(17,291)



(8,411)

(8,451)

(16,862)

(8,810)

(8,695)

(34,367)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 4,162

10,779

14,941



7,859

16,840

24,699

5,848

20,925

51,472

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (1,031)

(2,597)

(3,628)



(1,605)

(3,452)

(5,057)

(1,343)

(4,402)

(10,802)

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4 —

—

—



(6,551)

781

(5,770)

557

—

(5,213)

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 —

—

—



1,592

(190)

1,402

(135)

—

1,267

Adjusted net earnings $ 262,696

$ 299,281

$ 561,977



$ 203,225

$ 164,395

$ 367,620

$ 231,742

$ 224,961

$ 824,323























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:















Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.61

$ 1.82

$ 3.43



$ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 2.07

$ 1.38

$ 1.25

$ 4.70

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 0.25

0.24

0.49



0.23

0.24

0.47

0.24

0.24

0.95

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)



(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.03

0.07

0.10



0.05

0.12

0.17

0.04

0.14

0.35

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.03)



(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.07)

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4 —

—

—



(0.04)

—

(0.04)

—

—

(0.03)

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 —

—

—



0.01

—

0.01

—

—

0.01

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.81

$ 2.06

$ 3.87



$ 1.39

$ 1.13

$ 2.53

$ 1.60

$ 1.55

$ 5.67





1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges. 4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA













Engineered Products:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 68,779

$ 62,720

$ 131,499



$ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 116,796

$ 64,890

$ 56,481

$ 238,167

Rightsizing and other costs 4,019

4,654

8,673



361

4,169

4,530

2,375

4,625

11,530

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 72,798

67,374

140,172



69,455

51,871

121,326

67,265

61,106

249,697

Adjusted EBIT % 17.0 %

15.2 %

16.1 %



17.0 %

15.2 %

16.2 %

17.4 %

15.5 %

16.3 %

Adjusted D&A 1 10,594

9,695

20,289



10,122

9,722

19,844

10,651

10,193

40,688

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 83,392

$ 77,069

$ 160,461



$ 79,577

$ 61,593

$ 141,170

$ 77,916

$ 71,299

$ 290,385

Adjusted EBITDA % 19.5 %

17.4 %

18.4 %



19.5 %

18.0 %

18.8 %

20.2 %

18.1 %

19.0 %

Fueling Solutions:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 66,480

$ 78,755

$ 145,235



$ 53,498

$ 47,214

$ 100,712

$ 66,601

$ 69,661

$ 236,974

Rightsizing and other costs 58

1,657

1,715



1,493

868

2,361

1,615

2,727

6,703

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 66,538

80,412

146,950



54,991

48,082

103,073

68,216

72,388

243,677

Adjusted EBIT % 17.1 %

18.4 %

17.8 %



15.3 %

14.7 %

15.0 %

17.9 %

17.7 %

16.5 %

Adjusted D&A 1 19,180

19,475

38,655



18,339

17,783

36,122

18,014

18,225

72,361

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 85,718

$ 99,887

$ 185,605



$ 73,330

$ 65,865

$ 139,195

$ 86,230

$ 90,613

$ 316,038

Adjusted EBITDA % 22.0 %

22.9 %

22.5 %



20.4 %

20.2 %

20.3 %

22.7 %

22.1 %

21.4 %

Imaging & Identification:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 56,992

$ 60,747

$ 117,739



$ 51,482

$ 38,046

$ 89,528

$ 51,928

$ 52,017

$ 193,473

Rightsizing and other costs 682

178

860



264

(527)

(263)

99

6,191

6,027

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 57,674

60,925

118,599



51,746

37,519

89,265

52,027

58,208

199,500

Adjusted EBIT % 20.3 %

20.7 %

20.5 %



20.2 %

16.5 %

18.4 %

19.6 %

20.2 %

19.2 %

Adjusted D&A 1 9,218

9,184

18,402



8,769

9,224

17,993

9,809

10,201

38,003

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 66,892

$ 70,109

$ 137,001



$ 60,515

$ 46,743

$ 107,258

$ 61,836

$ 68,409

$ 237,503

Adjusted EBITDA % 23.5 %

23.8 %

23.7 %



23.6 %

20.5 %

22.1 %

23.3 %

23.8 %

22.9 %

Pumps & Process Solutions:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 123,645

$ 138,632

$ 262,277



$ 66,079

$ 67,702

$ 133,781

$ 89,786

$ 81,709

$ 305,276

Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs (2,006)

899

(1,107)



3,846

4,691

8,537

1,771

3,128

13,436

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 121,639

139,531

261,170



69,925

72,393

142,318

91,557

84,837

318,712

Adjusted EBIT % 30.8 %

32.5 %

31.7 %



21.9 %

23.4 %

22.6 %

26.3 %

24.4 %

24.1 %

Adjusted D&A 1 16,926

16,866

33,792



16,230

16,816

33,046

17,206

17,565

67,817

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 138,565

$ 156,397

$ 294,962



$ 86,155

$ 89,209

$ 175,364

$ 108,763

$ 102,402

$ 386,529

Adjusted EBITDA % 35.1 %

36.5 %

35.8 %



27.0 %

28.9 %

27.9 %

31.3 %

29.5 %

29.2 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment:

















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 38,117

$ 48,971

$ 87,088



$ 23,529

$ 11,459

$ 34,988

$ 40,159

$ 27,725

$ 102,872

Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs (38)

2,539

2,501



704

6,016

6,720

(971)

726

6,475

(Gain) loss on disposition 2 —

—

—



(6,551)

781

(5,770)

557

—

(5,213)

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 38,079

51,510

89,589



17,682

18,256

35,938

39,745

28,451

104,134

Adjusted EBIT % 10.2 %

12.0 %

11.2 %



5.7 %

6.2 %

5.9 %

10.8 %

8.3 %

7.9 %

Adjusted D&A 1 11,745

12,077

23,822



11,548

11,421

22,969

12,081

11,491

46,541

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 49,824

$ 63,587

$ 113,411



$ 29,230

$ 29,677

$ 58,907

$ 51,826

$ 39,942

$ 150,675

Adjusted EBITDA % 13.4 %

14.8 %

14.1 %



9.4 %

10.1 %

9.7 %

14.1 %

11.7 %

11.4 %

Total Segments:

















Segment earnings (EBIT) 3 $ 354,013

$ 389,825

$ 743,838



$ 263,682

$ 212,123

$ 475,805

$ 313,364

$ 287,593

$ 1,076,762

Rightsizing and other costs 2,715

9,927

12,642



6,668

15,217

21,885

4,889

17,397

44,171

(Gain) loss on disposition 2 —

—

—



(6,551)

781

(5,770)

557

—

(5,213)

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 4 356,728

399,752

756,480



263,799

228,121

491,920

318,810

304,990

1,115,720

Adjusted EBIT % 4 19.1 %

19.7 %

19.4 %



15.9 %



15.2 %



15.6 %

18.2 %

17.1 %

16.7 %

Adjusted D&A 1 67,663

67,297

134,960



65,008

64,966

129,974

67,761

67,675

265,410

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 4 $ 424,391

$ 467,049

$ 891,440



$ 328,807

$ 293,087

$ 621,894

$ 386,571

$ 372,665

$ 1,381,130

Adjusted EBITDA % 4 22.7 %

23.0 %

22.9 %



19.9 %

19.5 %

19.7 %

22.1 %

20.9 %

20.7 %





1 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. 2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively. 3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings. 4 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors

2021

Q2

Q2 YTD Organic





Engineered Products 25.4 %

12.9 % Fueling Solutions 24.9 %

13.4 % Imaging & Identification 20.2 %

11.4 % Pumps & Process Solutions 33.6 %

25.8 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 43.5 %

30.5 % Total Organic 29.7 %

18.7 % Acquisitions 1.3 %

1.3 % Dispositions — %

(0.2) % Currency translation 4.5 %

3.8 % Total* 35.5 %

23.6 %



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2021

Q2 Organic

United States 25.0 % Other Americas 49.6 % Europe 29.8 % Asia 37.6 % Other 43.0 % Total Organic 29.7 % Acquisitions 1.3 % Dispositions — % Currency translation 4.5 % Total* 35.5 %



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range 2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP) $ 6.45



$ 6.55

Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.74

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.11

2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 7.30



$ 7.40



DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow

2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):













Operating activities $ 177,184

$ 260,073

$ 437,257



$ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 347,672

$ 339,247

$ 417,891

$ 1,104,810

Investing activities (29,572)

(121,631)

(151,203)



(230,511)

(67,763)

(298,274)

(64,724)

(118,381)

(481,379)

Financing activities (124,239)

(75,949)

(200,188)



280,954

(67,458)

213,496

(496,832)

(222,954)

(506,290)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Cash flow from operating activities1 $ 177,184

$ 260,073

$ 437,257



$ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 347,672

$ 339,247

$ 417,891

$ 1,104,810

Less: Capital expenditures (31,260)

(41,971)

(73,231)



(40,172)

(38,999)

(79,171)

(44,393)

(42,128)

(165,692)

Free cash flow $ 145,924

$ 218,102

$ 364,026



$ 35,691

$ 232,810

$ 268,501

$ 294,854

$ 375,763

$ 939,118























Free cash flow as a percentage of

revenue 7.8 % 10.7 % 9.3 %

2.2 % 15.5 % 8.5 % 16.9 % 21.1 % 14.1 %





















Free cash flow as a percentage of

net earnings 62.7 % 82.5 % 73.2 %

20.2 % 186.6 % 89.2 % 147.2 % 206.3 % 137.4 %

























1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2020 BOOKINGS









































Engineered Products $ 528,310

$ 497,200

$ 1,025,510



$ 414,972

$ 278,373

$ 693,345

$ 381,139

$ 484,002

$ 1,558,486

Fueling Solutions 422,668

453,146

875,814



373,070

311,498

684,568

383,902

403,400

1,471,870

Imaging & Identification 293,614

299,608

593,222



272,604

221,315

493,919

266,423

304,756

1,065,098

Pumps & Process Solutions 551,365

521,010

1,072,375



369,403

275,872

645,275

323,801

365,262

1,334,338

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 537,326

606,545

1,143,871



355,157

326,400

681,557

449,549

379,393

1,510,499

Intra-segment eliminations (863)

(498)

(1,361)



(375)

(460)

(835)

(926)

(425)

(2,186)

Total consolidated bookings $ 2,332,420

$ 2,377,011

$ 4,709,431



$ 1,784,831

$ 1,412,998

$ 3,197,829

$ 1,803,888

$ 1,936,388

$ 6,938,105























BACKLOG









































Engineered Products $ 562,557

$ 613,517





$ 453,867

$ 378,874



$ 373,458

$ 463,701



Fueling Solutions 238,822

256,497





211,518

199,305



204,574

201,521



Imaging & Identification 198,556

206,125





170,119

168,904



171,158

192,785



Pumps & Process Solutions 539,097

634,477





397,969

379,090



361,631

390,238



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 677,309

854,188





356,133

390,368



472,140

510,498



Intra-segment eliminations (544)

(262)





(159)

(367)



(269)

(192)



Total consolidated backlog $ 2,215,797

$ 2,564,542





$ 1,589,447

$ 1,516,174



$ 1,582,692

$ 1,758,551



























Bookings Growth Factors

2021

Q2

Q2 YTD Organic





Engineered Products 73.5 %

44.4 % Fueling Solutions 33.5 %

19.2 % Imaging & Identification 26.6 %

12.0 % Pumps & Process Solutions 81.7 %

59.7 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 83.1 %

66.2 % Total Organic 61.2 %

41.7 % Acquisitions 2.0 %

1.8 % Dispositions — %

(0.2) % Currency translation 5.0 %

4.0 % Total* 68.2 %

47.3 %



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

