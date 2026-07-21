Dover Fueling Solutions Launches ProGauge MagLink Anywhere for Mobile Automatic Tank Gauge Data Access

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of ProGauge MagLink Anywhere™, a new automatic tank gauge (ATG) mobile app designed to give fuel retailers reliable, real-time access to critical tank and console data.

As fuel retailers look to improve inventory control and make faster decisions across sites, access to accurate tank data is becoming increasingly important. Available globally, MagLink Anywhere provides retailers a clearer view of their fuel retail business, while strengthening the connectivity between various site ecosystems. The app works seamlessly with existing ProGauge® consoles, including the ProGauge MagLink LX 4® console, ProGauge MagLink LX Plus® console, and ProGauge MagLink LX Ultimate® console.

By bringing fuel station and underground tank data into a single mobile view, MagLink Anywhere gives retailers quick access to the information they need to monitor inventory, review site activity, and respond to issues requiring attention as they occur.

"Fuel retailers generate vast amounts of operational data every day but turning that information into actionable insights has long been a challenge," said Nuno Almeida, DFS Product Management Director. "With MagLink Anywhere, we're putting powerful intelligence directly into the hands of operators, enabling them to monitor inventory, identify issues sooner, and make smarter decisions from anywhere, at any time, and through an easy-to-use platform."

MagLink Anywhere allows the end user to pair to their ProGauge console easily and quickly, using a secure architecture that safeguards data transmitted through the app and supports controls intended to limit unauthorized access.

Fergus Heading, DFS ATG Business Development Director, added, "We designed the app to improve time management, enhance visibility into console and tank data, and provide stability within overall business operations. Whether operating a single site or managing a large network of tank gauging equipment, MagLink Anywhere gives fuel retailers a practical way to access the inventory and site information they need in one place."

To learn more information about the MagLink Anywhere app, visit ProGauge MagLink Anywhere.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne®, Tokheim®, OPW®, ProGauge®, Fairbanks®, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL®, Bulloch Technologies®, and SiteIQ™, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley

(512) 484-4259

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover