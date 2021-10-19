Dover Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Guidance

Dover

Oct 19, 2021, 06:30 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

%
Change

2021

2020

%
Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue

$

2,018

$

1,748

15

%

$

5,918

$

4,903

21

%

Net earnings 1

264

200

32

%

761

501

52

%

Diluted EPS 

1.81

1.38

31

%

5.24

3.45

52

%













Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change




13

%




17

%

Adjusted net earnings 2

288

232

24

%

850

599

42

%

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.98

1.60

24

%

5.86

4.12

42

%

1 Q3 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also includes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino. 


2 Q3 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.9 million and $26.5 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also excludes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $80.3 million and $77.8 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% (+13% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $264 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 31%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million increased 24% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 was also up 24% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 21% (+17% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $761 million increased 52%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24 was also up 52% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $850 million increased 42%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86 was also up 42% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results in the third quarter reflect continued robust demand and solid execution by our teams in an increasingly complex supply chain and labor environment.

"During the quarter we demonstrated the strength of our portfolio with revenue and new order growth across all five of our operating segments. We improved margins year-over-year despite well-advertised supply chain, logistics, and labor availability challenges that adversely impacted shipment timing and margin performance in several businesses, most notably in our Refrigeration and Food Equipment and Engineered Products segments. Overall, our diversified end market exposures, ongoing productivity initiatives and time-tested localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy provide us an advantage as we execute against record backlogs and deliver critical products to our customers.

"We also continued to enhance and invest behind our portfolio. We progressed necessary capacity expansion in several high-growth businesses to meet their prevailing demand forecasts. Recently we completed three highly-complementary bolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. We also agreed to sell Unified Brands, Dover's commercial foodservice business, to enable greater focus on our core growth platforms. Our balance sheet is healthy and we remain disciplined in pursuit of opportunities to further enhance our portfolio.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we do not anticipate the challenges from the third quarter to abate and therefore we remain focused on operational execution to deliver against robust demand in this strained operational environment. More positively, our high backlog levels provide beneficial near-term visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2022. As a result, we are raising our full year EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.64 to $6.69 ($7.45 to $7.50 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

 

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

2,018,269

$

1,748,256

$

5,917,846

$

4,903,370

Cost of goods and services

1,263,690

1,089,527

3,669,547

3,080,800

Gross profit

754,579

658,729

2,248,299

1,822,570

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

412,553

381,831

1,249,593

1,135,512

Operating earnings

342,026

276,898

998,706

687,058

Interest expense

26,433

27,724

79,917

83,703

Interest income

(1,466)

(960)

(3,088)

(2,871)

Loss (gain) on sale of a business



557



(5,213)

Other income, net

(10,460)

(1,420)

(18,236)

(9,887)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

327,519

250,997

940,113

621,326

Provision for income taxes

63,763

50,697

179,080

119,981

Net earnings

$

263,756

$

200,300

$

761,033

$

501,345








Net earnings per share:






Basic

$

1.83

$

1.39

$

5.29

$

3.48

Diluted

$

1.81

$

1.38

$

5.24

$

3.45

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

143,976

144,032

143,895

144,082

Diluted

145,440

145,289

145,220

145,313








Dividends paid per common share

$

0.50

$

0.495

$

1.49

$

1.475








* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

REVENUE










Engineered Products

$

428,127

$

442,091

$

447,798

$

1,318,016

$

408,160

$

342,380

$

386,562

$

1,137,102

$

394,175

$

1,531,277

Fueling Solutions

389,678

437,042

410,561

1,237,281

359,982

326,495

380,511

1,066,988

409,294

1,476,282

Imaging & Identification

284,328

294,076

292,535

870,939

256,765

227,977

265,690

750,432

287,746

1,038,178

Pumps & Process Solutions

394,377

428,701

438,240

1,261,318

319,536

309,095

347,875

976,506

347,497

1,324,003

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

372,077

430,506

429,425

1,232,008

311,913

293,527

368,395

973,835

342,255

1,316,090

Intra-segment eliminations

(686)

(740)

(290)

(1,716)

(417)

(299)

(777)

(1,493)

(577)

(2,070)

Total consolidated revenue

$

1,867,901

$

2,031,676

$

2,018,269

$

5,917,846

$

1,655,939

$

1,499,175

$

1,748,256

$

4,903,370

$

1,780,390

$

6,683,760












NET EARNINGS










Segment Earnings:










Engineered Products 1

$

68,779

$

62,720

$

71,717

$

203,216

$

69,094

$

47,702

$

64,890

$

181,686

$

56,481

$

238,167

Fueling Solutions

66,480

78,755

65,593

210,828

53,498

47,214

66,601

167,313

69,661

236,974

Imaging & Identification

56,992

60,747

63,419

181,158

51,482

38,046

51,928

141,456

52,017

193,473

Pumps & Process Solutions

123,645

138,632

142,414

404,691

66,079

67,702

89,786

223,567

81,709

305,276

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

38,117

48,971

42,841

129,929

23,529

11,459

40,159

75,147

27,725

102,872

Total segment earnings (EBIT)

354,013

389,825

385,984

1,129,822

263,682

212,123

313,364

789,169

287,593

1,076,762

Corporate expense / other

38,620

40,762

33,498

112,880

24,097

27,311

35,603

87,011

39,651

126,662

Interest expense

26,823

26,661

26,433

79,917

27,268

28,711

27,724

83,703

28,234

111,937

Interest income

(680)

(942)

(1,466)

(3,088)

(1,183)

(728)

(960)

(2,871)

(700)

(3,571)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

289,250

323,344

327,519

940,113

213,500

156,829

250,997

621,326

220,408

841,734

Provision for income taxes

56,481

58,836

63,763

179,080

37,221

32,063

50,697

119,981

38,302

158,283

Net earnings

$

232,769

$

264,508

$

263,756

$

761,033

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

200,300

$

501,345

$

182,106

$

683,451












SEGMENT MARGIN








Engineered Products 1

16.1 %

14.2 %

16.0 %

15.4 %

16.9 %

13.9 %

16.8 %

16.0 %

14.3 %

15.6 %

Fueling Solutions

17.1 %

18.0 %

16.0 %

17.0 %

14.9 %

14.5 %

17.5 %

15.7 %

17.0 %

16.1 %

Imaging & Identification

20.0 %

20.7 %

21.7 %

20.8 %

20.1 %

16.7 %

19.5 %

18.8 %

18.1 %

18.6 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

31.4 %

32.3 %

32.5 %

32.1 %

20.7 %

21.9 %

25.8 %

22.9 %

23.5 %

23.1 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

10.2 %

11.4 %

10.0 %

10.5 %

7.5 %

3.9 %

10.9 %

7.7 %

8.1 %

7.8 %

Total segment operating margin

19.0 %

19.2 %

19.1 %

19.1 %

15.9 %

14.1 %

17.9 %

16.1 %

16.2 %

16.1 %












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$

14,047

$

11,981

$

11,123

$

37,151

$

10,122

$

9,722

$

10,717

$

30,561

$

12,042

$

42,603

Fueling Solutions

19,269

19,475

19,920

58,664

18,339

17,968

18,014

54,321

18,482

72,803

Imaging & Identification

9,593

9,294

9,821

28,708

8,769

9,224

9,809

27,802

10,576

38,378

Pumps & Process Solutions

16,926

16,866

17,843

51,635

18,336

17,572

17,206

53,114

19,077

72,191

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

12,096

12,077

12,392

36,565

11,548

11,421

12,081

35,050

11,491

46,541

Corporate

1,875

1,826

1,812

5,513

1,638

1,696

1,662

4,996

1,539

6,535

Total depreciation and amortization expense

$

73,806

$

71,519

$

72,911

$

218,236

$

68,752

$

67,603

$

69,489

$

205,844

$

73,207

$

279,051












1 Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.

2 Q1, Q2, Q3,  FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense,  and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2, Q3 YTD and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share











2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Net earnings per share:










Basic

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.83

$

5.29

$

1.22

$

0.87

$

1.39

$

3.48

$

1.27

$

4.74

Diluted

$

1.61

$

1.82

$

1.81

$

5.24

$

1.21

$

0.86

$

1.38

$

3.45

$

1.25

$

4.70












Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

232,769

$

264,508

$

263,756

$

761,033

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

200,300

$

501,345

$

182,106

$

683,451












Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

143,765

143,941

143,976

143,895

144,259

143,955

144,032

144,082

143,954

144,050

Diluted

144,938

145,118

145,440

145,220

145,782

144,995

145,289

145,313

145,355

145,393












* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations


2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Adjusted net earnings:










Net earnings

$

232,769

$

264,508

$

263,756

$

761,033

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

200,300

$

501,345

$

182,106

$

683,451

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

35,516

35,162

35,587

106,265

34,062

34,101

35,325

103,488

35,027

138,515

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(8,720)

(8,571)

(8,700)

(25,991)

(8,411)

(8,451)

(8,810)

(25,672)

(8,695)

(34,367)

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

4,162

10,779

(3,201)

11,740

7,859

16,840

5,848

30,547

20,925

51,472

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(1,031)

(2,597)

902

(2,726)

(1,605)

(3,452)

(1,343)

(6,400)

(4,402)

(10,802)

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4






(6,551)

781

557

(5,213)


(5,213)

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2






1,592

(190)

(135)

1,267


1,267

Adjusted net earnings

$

262,696

$

299,281

$

288,344

$

850,321

$

203,225

$

164,395

$

231,742

$

599,362

$

224,961

$

824,323












Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:








Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.61

$

1.82

$

1.81

$

5.24

$

1.21

$

0.86

$

1.38

$

3.45

$

1.25

$

4.70

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.73

0.23

0.24

0.24

0.71

0.24

0.95

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.18)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.18)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

0.03

0.07

(0.02)

0.08

0.05

0.12

0.04

0.21

0.14

0.35

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(0.01)

(0.02)

0.01

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.07)

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4






(0.04)



(0.04)


(0.03)

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2






0.01



0.01


0.01

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

1.81

$

2.06

$

1.98

$

5.86

$

1.39

$

1.13

$

1.60

$

4.12

$

1.55

$

5.67












1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.

4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.













* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations


2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA






Engineered Products:












Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

68,779

$

62,720

$

71,717

$

203,216

$

69,094

$

47,702

$

64,890

$

181,686

$

56,481

$

238,167

Rightsizing and other costs
(benefits) 1

4,019

4,654

(8,332)

341

361

4,169

2,375

6,905

4,625

11,530

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

72,798

67,374

63,385

203,557

69,455

51,871

67,265

188,591

61,106

249,697

Adjusted EBIT %

17.0 %

15.2 %

14.2 %

15.4 %

17.0 %

15.2 %

17.4 %

16.6 %

15.5 %

16.3 %

Adjusted D&A 2

10,594

9,695

11,123

31,412

10,122

9,722

10,651

30,495

10,193

40,688

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

83,392

$

77,069

$

74,508

$

234,969

$

79,577

$

61,593

$

77,916

$

219,086

$

71,299

$

290,385

Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5 %

17.4 %

16.6 %

17.8 %

19.5 %

18.0 %

20.2 %

19.3 %

18.1 %

19.0 %

Fueling Solutions:










Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

66,480

$

78,755

$

65,593

$

210,828

$

53,498

$

47,214

$

66,601

$

167,313

$

69,661

$

236,974

Rightsizing and other costs

58

1,657

1,584

3,299

1,493

868

1,615

3,976

2,727

6,703

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

66,538

80,412

67,177

214,127

54,991

48,082

68,216

171,289

72,388

243,677

Adjusted EBIT %

17.1 %

18.4 %

16.4 %

17.3 %

15.3 %

14.7 %

17.9 %

16.1 %

17.7 %

16.5 %

Adjusted D&A 2

19,180

19,475

19,335

57,990

18,339

17,783

18,014

54,136

18,225

72,361

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

85,718

$

99,887

$

86,512

$

272,117

$

73,330

$

65,865

$

86,230

$

225,425

$

90,613

$

316,038

Adjusted EBITDA %

22.0 %

22.9 %

21.1 %

22.0 %

20.4 %

20.2 %

22.7 %

21.1 %

22.1 %

21.4 %

Imaging & Identification:










Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

56,992

$

60,747

$

63,419

$

181,158

$

51,482

$

38,046

$

51,928

$

141,456

$

52,017

$

193,473

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits)

682

178

1,291

2,151

264

(527)

99

(164)

6,191

6,027

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

57,674

60,925

64,710

183,309

51,746

37,519

52,027

141,292

58,208

199,500

Adjusted EBIT %

20.3 %

20.7 %

22.1 %

21.0 %

20.2 %

16.5 %

19.6 %

18.8 %

20.2 %

19.2 %

Adjusted D&A 2

9,218

9,184

9,821

28,223

8,769

9,224

9,809

27,802

10,201

38,003

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

66,892

$

70,109

$

74,531

$

211,532

$

60,515

$

46,743

$

61,836

$

169,094

$

68,409

$

237,503

Adjusted EBITDA %

23.5 %

23.8 %

25.5 %

24.3 %

23.6 %

20.5 %

23.3 %

22.5 %

23.8 %

22.9 %

Pumps & Process Solutions:










Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

123,645

$

138,632

$

142,414

$

404,691

$

66,079

$

67,702

$

89,786

$

223,567

$

81,709

$

305,276

Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(2,006)

899

487

(620)

3,846

4,691

1,771

10,308

3,128

13,436

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

121,639

139,531

142,901

404,071

69,925

72,393

91,557

233,875

84,837

318,712

Adjusted EBIT %

30.8 %

32.5 %

32.6 %

32.0 %

21.9 %

23.4 %

26.3 %

24.0 %

24.4 %

24.1 %

Adjusted D&A 2

16,926

16,866

17,206

50,998

16,230

16,816

17,206

50,252

17,565

67,817

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

138,565

$

156,397

$

160,107

$

455,069

$

86,155

$

89,209

$

108,763

$

284,127

$

102,402

$

386,529

Adjusted EBITDA %

35.1 %

36.5 %

36.5 %

36.1 %

27.0 %

28.9 %

31.3 %

29.1 %

29.5 %

29.2 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment:









Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

38,117

$

48,971

$

42,841

$

129,929

$

23,529

$

11,459

$

40,159

$

75,147

$

27,725

$

102,872

Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(38)

2,539

1,520

4,021

704

6,016

(971)

5,749

726

6,475

(Gain) loss on disposition 3






(6,551)

781

557

(5,213)


(5,213)

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

38,079

51,510

44,361

133,950

17,682

18,256

39,745

75,683

28,451

104,134

Adjusted EBIT %

10.2 %

12.0 %

10.3 %

10.9 %

5.7 %

6.2 %

10.8 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

7.9 %

Adjusted D&A 2

11,745

12,077

12,392

36,214

11,548

11,421

12,081

35,050

11,491

46,541

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

49,824

$

63,587

$

56,753

$

170,164

$

29,230

$

29,677

$

51,826

$

110,733

$

39,942

$

150,675

Adjusted EBITDA %

13.4 %

14.8 %

13.2 %

13.8 %

9.4 %

10.1 %

14.1 %

11.4 %

11.7 %

11.4 %

Total Segments:









Segment earnings (EBIT) 4

$

354,013

$

389,825

$

385,984

$

1,129,822

$

263,682

$

212,123

$

313,364

$

789,169

$

287,593

$

1,076,762

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1

2,715

9,927

(3,450)

9,192

6,668

15,217

4,889

26,774

17,397

44,171

(Gain) loss on disposition 3






(6,551)

781

557

(5,213)


(5,213)

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5

356,728

399,752

382,534

1,139,014

263,799

228,121

318,810

810,730

304,990

1,115,720

Adjusted EBIT % 5

19.1 %

19.7 %

19.0 %

19.2 %

15.9 %

15.2 %

18.2 %

16.5 %

17.1 %

16.7 %

Adjusted D&A 2

67,663

67,297

69,877

204,837

65,008

64,966

67,761

197,735

67,675

265,410

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5

$

424,391

$

467,049

$

452,411

$

1,343,851

$

328,807

$

293,087

$

386,571

$

1,008,465

$

372,665

$

1,381,130

Adjusted EBITDA % 5

22.7 %

23.0 %

22.4 %

22.7 %

19.9 %

19.5 %

22.1 %

20.6 %

20.9 %

20.7 %












1  Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.

2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.

4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

Revenue Growth Factors


2021

Q3

Q3 YTD

Organic


Engineered Products

14.2

%

13.3

%

Fueling Solutions

3.0

%

9.7

%

Imaging & Identification

7.4

%

10.0

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

24.6

%

25.4

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

16.0

%

25.1

%

Total Organic

13.2

%

16.8

%

Acquisitions

1.1

%

1.2

%

Dispositions

%

(0.1)

%

Currency translation

1.1

%

2.8

%

Total*

15.4

%

20.7

%

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

2021

Q3

Q3 YTD

Organic


United States

15.7

%

15.6

%

Other Americas

8.7

%

18.9

%

Europe

15.5

%

18.9

%

Asia

4.6

%

19.4

%

Other

0.1

%

10.9

%

Total Organic

13.2

%

16.8

%

Acquisitions

1.1

%

1.2

%

Dispositions

%

(0.1)

%

Currency translation

1.1

%

2.8

%

Total*

15.4

%

20.7

%

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range

2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)

$

6.64

$

6.69

Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.74

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.07

2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

7.45

$

7.50

Note: The above guidance reflects on going results of Unified Brands business within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment and, therefore, excludes the impact of the pending sale which is expected to close in Q4 2021.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow


2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):







Operating activities

$

177,184

$

260,073

$

351,329

$

788,586

$

75,863

$

271,809

$

339,247

$

686,919

$

417,891

$

1,104,810

Investing activities

(29,572)

(121,631)

(135,439)

(286,642)

(230,511)

(67,763)

(64,724)

(362,998)

(118,381)

(481,379)

Financing activities

(124,239)

(75,949)

(74,610)

(274,798)

280,954

(67,458)

(496,832)

(283,336)

(222,954)

(506,290)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)


2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Cash flow from operating activities1

$

177,184

$

260,073

$

351,329

$

788,586

$

75,863

$

271,809

$

339,247

$

686,919

$

417,891

$

1,104,810

Less: Capital expenditures

(31,260)

(41,971)

(47,926)

(121,157)

(40,172)

(38,999)

(44,393)

(123,564)

(42,128)

(165,692)

Free cash flow

$

145,924

$

218,102

$

303,403

$

667,429

$

35,691

$

232,810

$

294,854

$

563,355

$

375,763

$

939,118












Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue

7.8 %

10.7 %

15.0 %

11.3 %

2.2 %

15.5 %

16.9 %

11.5 %

21.1 %

14.1 %












Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings

62.7 %

82.5 %

115.0 %

87.7 %

20.2 %

186.6 %

147.2 %

112.4 %

206.3 %

137.4 %

1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

BOOKINGS






















Engineered Products

$

528,310

$

497,200

$

502,767

$

1,528,277

$

414,972

$

278,373

$

381,139

$

1,074,484

$

484,002

$

1,558,486

Fueling Solutions

422,668

453,146

467,821

1,343,635

373,070

311,498

383,902

1,068,470

403,400

1,471,870

Imaging & Identification

293,614

299,608

293,782

887,004

272,604

221,315

266,423

760,342

304,756

1,065,098

Pumps & Process Solutions

551,365

521,010

490,581

1,562,956

369,403

275,872

323,801

969,076

365,262

1,334,338

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

537,326

606,545

540,280

1,684,151

355,157

326,400

449,549

1,131,106

379,393

1,510,499

Intra-segment eliminations

(863)

(498)

(407)

(1,768)

(375)

(460)

(926)

(1,761)

(425)

(2,186)

Total consolidated bookings

$

2,332,420

$

2,377,011

$

2,294,824

$

7,004,255

$

1,784,831

$

1,412,998

$

1,803,888

$

5,001,717

$

1,936,388

$

6,938,105












BACKLOG






















Engineered Products

$

562,557

$

613,517

$

662,834


$

453,867

$

378,874

$

373,458

$

463,701

Fueling Solutions

238,822

256,497

312,176


211,518

199,305

204,574

201,521

Imaging & Identification

198,556

206,125

204,766


170,119

168,904

171,158

192,785

Pumps & Process Solutions

539,097

634,477

682,415


397,969

379,090

361,631

390,238

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

677,309

854,188

964,233


356,133

390,368

472,140

510,498

Intra-segment eliminations

(544)

(262)

(252)


(159)

(367)

(269)

(192)

Total consolidated backlog

$

2,215,797

$

2,564,542

$

2,826,172


$

1,589,447

$

1,516,174

$

1,582,692

$

1,758,551













Bookings Growth Factors


2021

Q3

Q3 YTD

Organic


Engineered Products

30.3

%

39.4

%

Fueling Solutions

15.8

%

18.0

%

Imaging & Identification

7.5

%

10.4

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

50.1

%

56.5

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

19.7

%

47.8

%

Total Organic

24.8

%

35.6

%

Acquisitions

1.1

%

1.6

%

Dispositions

%

(0.1)

%

Currency translation

1.3

%

2.9

%

Total*

27.2

%

40.0

%

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs/benefits. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends. 

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-5131

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected]


Jack Dickens

Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

