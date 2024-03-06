Dover to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) announced that its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8:30 am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens
Senior Director - Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President – Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected] 

