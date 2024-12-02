Dow Jones Acquires WorldECR to Enhance Editorial Coverage for Global Compliance Community

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced it has acquired WorldECR, an industry-leading provider of news, data and analysis on global export control and trade sanctions. This is the latest in a series of investments and acquisitions aimed at bolstering Dow Jones's portfolio of specialized news, data, analysis and events for business users.

Based in London, WorldECR serves compliance professionals from corporations, law firms, governments, professional services, research and financial institutions. Its flagship operations include subscription-based specialist trade publications WorldECR and Export Compliance Manager as well as an extensive collection of practitioner guides and the annual WorldECR Forum, which takes place in London and Washington D.C each year. Its portfolio also includes CtrlAtlas, a dynamic database of export control regulations and guidance from around the world.

WorldECR will operate as part of Dow Jones Risk & Compliance , enhancing Dow Jones's existing product portfolio with world-class editorial coverage and marquee events to help customers navigate the increasingly complex trade compliance landscape.

This acquisition comes at a time of continued growth and expansion for Dow Jones Risk & Compliance. In its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2025, revenues grew 16% to $81 million. Dow Jones also recently announced it has expanded its ownership stake in Ripjar , a global data intelligence software provider, underscoring its ongoing commitment to becoming a leading information service provider for the growing risk and compliance community. Earlier this year, the company also acquired A2i Systems , a world leader in AI-powered fuel pricing solutions.

"With the addition of WorldECR's authoritative journalism, we have made a significant step forward in our strategy to provide a comprehensive suite of news, data, analytics and peer-to-peer learning that risk professionals need to make strategic business decisions," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones. "Adding the valued content from WorldECR into the Dow Jones portfolio is the latest investment to ensure we offer the most comprehensive data and information in key areas that our customers seek out from us."

"We are delighted to welcome WorldECR to our team," added Joel Lange, EVP & General Manager, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance. "In today's increasingly complex sanctions and export control environment, it is more important than ever for risk professionals to have access to accurate, up-to-date information. WorldECR's trusted news and insights are an excellent companion to our expanding risk offering, ensuring that our customers are equipped to mitigate risk in the face of constantly shifting trade regulations."

WorldECR Co-founder and Editorial Director Tom Blass said, "We are extremely excited to join Dow Jones. The move enhances our ability to provide insight and analysis on the fast-changing landscape of sanctions and export controls and national security risk and regulation more broadly. We look forward to working collaboratively with our new colleagues, sharing ideas--and extending our reach to new readers."

The annual WorldECR Export Controls and Sanctions Forum will take place in London 3-4 December 2024, bringing together a global community of trade regulation professionals to discuss topical export control developments and trends. For more information please visit worldecr.com/worldecr-forum .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is the leading global provider of business news and information, delivering news, data and analysis to the global business community and consumers in digital, mobile and events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality business news and information for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to premium publications and information services including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About WorldECR

WorldECR is a leading publication focused on international trade compliance, sanctions, and export controls. Established in 2011, WorldECR is trusted by compliance professionals in industry and finance, by legal and professional services firms, and by government departments and research institutions, for essential news, insight and analysis in the ever-changing areas of trade regulation and national security. Its portfolio of practitioner guides and sister publication Export Compliance Manager are also well known and regarded. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Dow Jones & Company, Inc.