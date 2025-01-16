Dow Jones Launches The WSJ Leadership Institute

Executive learning and leadership community will provide unmatched service to today's business leaders

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced the launch of The WSJ Leadership Institute, a new executive learning and leadership program developed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of today's business leaders. This new membership community aims to redefine executive leadership development and peer networking by leveraging the unparalleled trust and insights of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal to create exclusive, transformative experiences for top-tier business leaders.

Led by its president Alan Murray, The WSJ Leadership Institute builds on the company's existing membership communities–the WSJ CEO and CCO Councils, and CMO, CIO and CFO communities–and will add new communities, enhanced resources and peer-learning opportunities for executive leaders, and a new daily newsletter.

The new offerings from the institute will include:

Starting February 3 , The WSJ Leadership Institute will publish a daily WSJ CEO Brief newsletter, written by Murray and anchored by the unmatched business news and information from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones publications including Barron's, MarketWatch and Investor's Business Daily. The daily newsletter will feature and provide insightful commentary on the most important news of the day for time-pressed CEOs and business leaders. Sign up for the free newsletter here.

The WSJ CEO Council: Titans, an invitation-only subset of the CEO Council for a limited number of CEOs of public companies with more than $10 billion in annual revenue, will provide exclusive events, programming and experiences geared to this community. Titans will also serve as an advisory board to the WSJ Leadership Institute.

Featuring former C-suite executives, the invitation-only WSJ Executive Fellows will serve as advisors to the Institute and members and in the newly created WSJ Leadership Mentorship Program. This new program will be augmented through a strategic partnership with The Onyx Group, an exclusive, invite-only community of current and recent Fortune 500 CEOs and their peers, and will pair executives with leaders who have had similar experiences and successfully navigated through them.

Launching later this year, the new WSJ Top Directors Council will welcome board members of public companies whose annual revenue exceeds $1 billion . This member community builds on the first-ever Top Directors list that The Wall Street Journal newsroom will publish this spring.

Launching early in 2026, The WSJ Leadership Institute will welcome a new member community that will serve to connect and nurture the next generation of C-Suite leaders.

"Leading large organizations through this period of immense change and uncertainty is one of the greatest challenges our society faces," Murray said. "The WSJ Leadership Institute will harness the unmatchable news, information and data resources of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal to help leaders meet that challenge."

Several dozen CEOs were given a first look at The WSJ Leadership Institute at a private dinner in New York City last night. Guests were invited to participate in an exclusive, interactive dining experience centered on engaging conversation and information sharing with their peers, much like the ones they would join as part of The Institute.

With ambitious plans to support and engage with business leaders globally, The WSJ Leadership Institute will introduce new opportunities, events and resources in the coming months. For more information, visit https://theleadershipinstitute.wsj.com/ and stay connected with The Institute on LinkedIn.

