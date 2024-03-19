Dow Jones and Columbia Journalism School Announce London Expansion of HBCU Media Collective

The talent incubator will empower emerging journalists with business news reporting skills and global mobility while promoting newsroom diversity

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones, a global provider of news and business information, and Columbia Journalism School today announced the expansion of the annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Media Collective. Now in its second year, the HBCU Media Collective has added an international component to boost students' awareness of global opportunities while enhancing newsroom diversity and promoting financial literacy for participating students.

The eight fellows of this year's program were hand-selected by deans and faculty members from Howard University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Spelman College, and the newly added North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M University.

From May 29 to June 12, 2024, participants of this journalism training program will work alongside professional journalists at Dow Jones's Barron's and MarketWatch newsrooms, and participate in newsroom training hosted by The Wall Street Journal. Fellows will also take graduate-level courses at Columbia University during the first part of the program.

"Our continued partnership with Dow Jones offers a dynamic, transformative opportunity to a second cohort of students," said Dr. Jelani Cobb, Dean of the Columbia Journalism School. "We're invested in training diverse talent to elevate and safeguard the strength of a free press that can build trust among all communities. I look forward to welcoming this year's fellows to Pulitzer Hall."

As part of this year's extended program, fellows will have the opportunity to travel to London for five days, gaining valuable exposure to News Corp properties including The Sun, The Times, Times Radio, The Fifth, talkSPORT and Virgin Radio.

"The expansion of the HBCU Media Collective underscores the shared commitment we have with Columbia in developing bespoke learning opportunities to identify and mentor the next generation of aspiring journalists," said Brent Jones, SVP of Training, Culture & Community at Dow Jones. "The new global aspect of our program will offer our 2024 fellows with invaluable insights from world-class institutions, and we anticipate this immersive experience will be treasured by them for years to come."

Students in this year's cohort will work on breaking news desks at Barron's, where they will learn financial topics and how to cover news in real time, incorporating diverse voices and perspectives in the reporting.

"The HBCU Media Collective has become a fantastic program for promising young journalists to get real-world experience in finance reporting," said David Cho, Editor in Chief of Barron's and Head of Editorial Content for Dow Jones Wealth and Investing. "I'm excited to witness this year's talented cohort work alongside our senior news editors for their program assignments."

The HBCU Media Collective is one of many opportunities Dow Jones offers to encourage careers in financial journalism and as part of its commitment to building an even stronger workplace culture. Other Dow Jones Diversity Equity & Inclusion initiatives include:

Trust Fellows, an internal professional advancement program

Lehman Journo-Tech Fellows , which incorporates data tools and nontraditional journalists in the news-gathering process

, which incorporates data tools and nontraditional journalists in the news-gathering process WSJ Finance Reporting Fellowships , a professional fellowship for early-career journalists; the next application season opens in September 2024

, a professional fellowship for early-career journalists; the next application season opens in Morgan State Business Journalism Exchange , an outreach program that continues with an accredited course in investigative journalism in Academic 2024-25.

, an outreach program that continues with an accredited course in investigative journalism in Academic 2024-25. Year-round internship opportunities at Dow Jones publications

The inaugural cohort of the Collective also attended top-rated graduate-level courses, newsroom training and worked alongside editors at The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and MarketWatch. They also pitched story ideas, which resulted in a byline article, including a Page One story for the Journal.

