Dow Jones Announces the Dow Jones Leadership Institute

Media Industry Veteran Alan Murray Named President

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced the creation of the Dow Jones Leadership Institute, a new commercial venture focused on executive learning and leadership and developed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of today's business leaders. The Institute will be led by Alan Murray, former CEO of Fortune Media, a prominent author and speaker on leadership issues, and a long-time veteran of The Wall Street Journal.

Launching in 2025, The Dow Jones Leadership Institute will harness the global reach of the company's leading business news and information services to provide real-time resources for navigating these changes. It will build on the efforts of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council, a community of top business leaders, as well as the CMO Network, CIO Network, CCO Council and CFO Network, to provide essential peer-to-peer learning and information, real-time data and analysis, unparalleled thought leadership, and state-of-the-art executive education and coaching.

"The demands on business leadership have never been greater, and the need for strong, purpose-driven business leaders has never been more clear," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "Transformative technologies, a historic energy transition, geopolitical conflict and political tumult are combining to create unprecedented opportunities and challenges for those running large, complex organizations. Dow Jones is uniquely positioned to help business leaders navigate these transformational times, and under Alan's direction, the Institute is how we will do it."

"Our goal is to help leaders profitably solve the problems of people and planet and create real value for the future," said Murray. "Leadership innovation is essential to meet the demands of the moment. The Dow Jones Leadership Institute will tap into the resources of the world's leading business news and information company as well as the experience and knowledge of today's best business leaders to help light the path forward."

Murray joins Dow Jones following a successful tenure as CEO of Fortune Media, where he oversaw the company's business and editorial operations and expanded its digital and conference franchises. Until earlier this year, he was the author of the CEO Daily newsletter. Prior to joining Fortune in 2015, Murray was president of the Pew Research Center. He also spent over two decades at The Wall Street Journal, serving as deputy managing editor, executive editor online and Washington bureau chief. He was also the Washington bureau chief for CNBC and an author of multiple books.

