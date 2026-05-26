Dow Jones Industrial Average® Celebrates 130 Years as Iconic American Benchmark

Legacy of Excellence: The Dow Jones Industrial Average® (DJIA®) turns 130, cementing its status as a symbol of American business strength, innovation, and resilience.

A Global Icon: From humble beginnings with 12 industrial companies in 1896 to a powerhouse of 30 leading blue-chip firms today, The Dow® remains one of the world's most recognized and influential market indicators.

Breaking Barriers: Just months after soaring past 50,000 for the first time on February 6, 2026, the DJIA's 130th anniversary highlights its enduring power and relevance in measuring global markets.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices today celebrates the 130th anniversary of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the world's most recognized stock market indices and one of the most enduring measures of American markets strength.

Since its launch on May 26, 1896, the DJIA, also known as The Dow® and US 30™, has evolved alongside the U.S. economy, from an index of 12 industrial companies to a benchmark of 30 leading corporations across sectors including technology, healthcare, financials, energy and consumer discretionary.

"The Dow is iconic because it represents far more than the stock market - it reflects the strength, resilience, and ingenuity of American business," said Cathy Clay, CEO, S&P Dow Jones Indices. "For 130 years, it has served as a trusted barometer of markets leadership and an enduring symbol of progress for investors around the world. As the world's leading index provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices is honored to be the steward of this historic benchmark, committed to upholding trust, transparency, and innovation in global markets for generations to come."

The 130-year milestone comes just months after the DJIA closed above 50,000 for the first time, reinforcing its enduring relevance across generations of investors. Key milestones in the Dow's history include:

1896 : Launched with an initial value of 40.94 points

: Launched with an initial value of 40.94 points 1972 : Crossed 1,000 for the first time

: Crossed 1,000 for the first time 1999 : Surpassed 10,000 during the technology boom

: Surpassed 10,000 during the technology boom 2017 : Broke through 20,000

: Broke through 20,000 2024 : Reached historic highs above 40,000

: Reached historic highs above 40,000 2026: Closed above 50,000

S&P Dow Jones Indices will celebrate the milestone with global events throughout 2026. Read more about the evolution of The Dow® over 130 years in our latest Index Education blog here.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Silke Mcguinness

Global Head of Communications

(+1) 415 205 8414

[email protected]

Lemuel Brewster

Americas Communications

(+1) 917-805-1089

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices