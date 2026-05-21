Universal Technical Institute and Peloton Interactive Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 27.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) will replace Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE). Affinius Capital and Vista Hill Partners are acquiring Veris Residential in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASD: PTON) will replace Enviri Corp. (NYSE: NVRI). Enviri is spinning off certain operations and assets later this month into a new publicly traded company. Post spin-off, Veolia Environment SA will acquire the remaining parent entity. The new publicly traded company is not expected to be representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Universal Technical Institute UTI Consumer Discretionary May 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Veris Residential VRE Real Estate May 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Peloton Interactive PTON Consumer Discretionary May 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Enviri Corporation NVRI Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices