OPIS Launches CAMIRO, A New Turnkey Carbon Market Compliance Solution

CAMIRO Provides Professionals with Comprehensive Insights to Inform Carbon Compliance and Clean-Fuels Strategies

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPIS, a Dow Jones company, today announced the launch of CAMIRO (Carbon & Clean-Fuels Analytics, Market Intelligence & Regulatory Outlooks), a new solution enabling carbon-focused businesses, investors, traders and other key stakeholders to navigate the energy transition, stay ahead of regulatory developments and enhance their carbon management and clean-fuels strategies.

Rolling out globally throughout February, CAMIRO will be one of the most comprehensive tools in the market, producing weekly reports -- providing customers with nearly real-time insights on regulation developments to carbon compliance costs as they unfold.

As carbon regulations across the globe become more complex, carbon-intensive businesses need to navigate the compliance landscape in the various jurisdictions they operate in. By combining a decade of historical data, policy analysis at the sector level, and pricing and modeling for carbon market allowances, offsets and clean-fuels credits, CAMIRO enables organizations to understand the latest regulations to best inform their climate strategies.

"For more than 10 years, OPIS has successfully delivered pricing markets for carbon, clean-fuels and renewable energy, which have established us as the premier partner for organizations and investors who are looking to navigate the energy transition," said Brian Crotty, Executive Vice President, Dow Jones Energy and General Manager, OPIS. "Through the introduction of CAMIRO, we are expanding our offerings and creating a one-stop-shop for our customers who want to capitalize on carbon market opportunities while understanding, assessing and mitigating risk as regulation across the globe shifts."

As a commodity that is traded in two primary markets – compliance and voluntary – OPIS has a long legacy of providing daily pricing in both through the OPIS Carbon Market Report , OPIS Biofuels Daily Report , OPIS Global Carbon Offsets Report , and OPIS Biodiversity Market Report . With the introduction of CAMIRO, OPIS is now combining spot price assessments with policy analysis and price forecasting as policy developments unfold.

OPIS is part of Dow Jones's energy business, which provides premiere news, research, analysis, price benchmarking and forecasting capabilities to help customers navigate the global energy transition. In addition to prices, OPIS has a reputable track-record in delivering timely news and insights into emissions trading schemes (ETS), fuel-related carbon intensity (CI) and carbon credit per gallon (CPG) programs, voluntary carbon markets, and sector-specific compliance programs (e.g., CORSIA). OPIS has provided daily price transparency for the compliance carbon markets since 2014 and the global voluntary carbon markets since 2020.

CAMIRO will initially cover carbon markets within the US, Canada, Latin America and across EMEA.

To learn more about OPIS's new CAMIRO solution, please visit http://www.opisnet.com/camiro .

About OPIS

OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides accurate pricing, real-time news and expert analysis across the global fuel supply chain, including the Spot, Wholesale Rack and Retail markets. OPIS and its brands, McCloskey, PetroChem Wire, Axxis and Chemical Market Analytics, enable customers to buy and sell energy commodities with confidence across the globe via easy access to transparent data, expert-level customer support, educational events and energy data solutions. OPIS assessments reflect confirmed bids, offers and trades reported by approved traders, brokers and electronic platforms. Full details about OPIS pricing methodologies are available at opisnet.com/about/methodology.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

SOURCE Dow Jones & Company, Inc.