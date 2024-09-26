Dow Jones Smart Money and Operation HOPE Partner to Provide $3.5 Million in MarketWatch Subscriptions to U.S. High Schools

Joint Initiative Reinforces Partnership Aimed to Bolster Both Organizations' Commitment to Financial Literacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced a new initiative between its comprehensive financial literacy and proficiency resource, Dow Jones Smart Money and Operation HOPE, a nationally recognized non-profit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education to youth and adults, to provide $3.5 million worth of MarketWatch subscriptions to U.S. high schools for the benefit of their teachers and students. This partnership is aimed at empowering students and educators with essential personal finance tools, bringing together Dow Jones's award-winning MarketWatch journalism and Operation HOPE's extensive network to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to build a secure financial future. This initiative is another key moment in Dow Jones's efforts, led by CEO Almar Latour, to make financial literacy more accessible.

Only one in four American students have access to personal finance resources. By providing subscriptions to MarketWatch, teachers and students will receive access to financial tools, insights and advice to help them better understand, strategize and grow their money.

"Core to Almar's vision for Dow Jones is to be a leader in providing reliable financial information to a broad audience, free of charge," said Mark DeCambre, editor in chief at MarketWatch. "This agreement builds on that effort – bringing MarketWatch's world-class journalism directly into classrooms across the country. We're excited about our collaboration with Operation HOPE and look forward to seeing all the success it brings."

"We're thrilled to partner with Dow Jones to deliver these subscriptions to deserving students and teachers across America," said John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE founder, chairman and CEO. "We are especially committed to ensuring these subscriptions reach those who would not otherwise have access to this important information. We cannot fully succeed and thrive in a free enterprise system without understanding how that system works. This is an important step in that direction."

Dow Jones is home to the largest collection of wealth and investing publications in the world–including MarketWatch's engaging, up-to-the-minute reporting–and has distinguished itself as a champion of various financial literacy initiatives. Launched earlier this year, Dow Jones Smart Money leverages best-in-class insights and analysis from Dow Jones newsrooms to close the gap in financial literacy and ensure that anyone who needs resources to navigate finance topics, can find them with ease and confidence. Operation HOPE's expansive network will make MarketWatch available as a valuable tool for high school students throughout the nation.

Teachers and administrators can apply for a free one-year subscription for their school here .

The two organizations will join to host a virtual panel on the election, the economy and markets on October 24, 2024. Click here to register for the free event.

For more timely, relevant personal finance information, visit SmartMoney.com.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved – disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org . Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

