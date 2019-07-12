Dow-Key Microwave Awarded Top Honor for L3 Technologies' Supplier Excellence Award Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow-Key Microwave ("Dow-Key"), part of Microwave Products Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), was recently awarded the highest level of recognition by L3 Technologies (L3 CS-West) for the company's Supplier Excellence Award program.

L3 Technologies recognizes suppliers who have provided exemplary performance and commitment to L3 Technologies by exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality, on-time delivery and demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. Dow-Key received its award based on evaluations completed for each month in 2018.

"Dow-Key's team is deeply honored to be recognized as a top supplier by L3 Technologies. Our focus remains to continuously improve the quality and delivery of our switching solutions for total customer satisfaction, and also regard L3 Technologies as a key strategic partner," shared Greg Marinez, Regional Sales Manager for Dow-Key Microwave.

Alan Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Dow-Key Microwave, added, "We take pride in our efforts to deliver the best possible experience to our customers, and we appreciate being recognized by one of those customers."

About Dow-Key® Microwave Corporation:

As the world's largest manufacturer of electromechanical switches, Dow-Key® Microwave Corporation is committed to providing unparalleled customer service, competitive pricing, on-time delivery and products that are distinguished by quality and reliability. Founded in 1945, Dow-Key® is the oldest continuously operating switch manufacturer in the United States. Today, the company is part of the Microwave Products Group, a subsidiary of Dover Corporation.

About Microwave Products Group (MPG):

MPG is a leading global provider of mission-critical engineered electronic components and subsystems and is comprised of the businesses K&L Microwave, Inc., Dow-Key Microwave, Pole/Zero Corporation, and BSC Filters. Our expertise is the design and manufacture of communications-based specialty products – engineered components and subsystems – for demanding military, space, commercial aerospace/industrial, and telecom infrastructure applications where function and reliability are crucial. More information is available at dovermpg.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

