First time in the 50-year history of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship racing that two title combatants are separated by just 1 point with 1 race remaining

CORONA, Calif. , Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier 450 class of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is up for grabs this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. And one of two Monster Energy-backed athletes – Eli Tomac (Star Racing/Yamaha) or Chase Sexton (Honda) – is going to bring that title home.

Down to the wire! 1 point, 1 race as Monster Energy’s Tomac & Sexton face off for ’22 MX Nationals title

The Tomac vs. Sexton battles this year have been the stuff of legend on the MX Nationals summer tour, crossing the United States from west to east. Going at it like a pair of prize fighters all season long, Tomac and Sexton traded wins and podium places, along with the overall 450 class point lead, from rounds 1 through 11 (of 12). They pushed each other to the point that the only racer even remotely close to them in the overall standings is more than 90 points back.

With a historically close lead, Tomac goes into the final round just one point ahead of Sexton, a first in the 50-year history of pro motocross racing in the United States. Asked about this coming weekend, Tomac said: "It's an all-or-nothing situation now." With three AMA 450 Motocross championships (2018, '19 & '20) and a 250 championship (2017) under his belt, Tomac knows what he's talking about.

Sexton meanwhile, who is coming off a successful sophomore season racing the 450 class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, is equally pumped for this race, "It's going to be a fun weekend," he remarked. Only one point behind Tomac, closing the gap certainly won't be impossible, especially considering that Sexton scored a dominant victory in the opening round of this year's MX Nationals at the rugged Fox Raceway, located on the Pala Indian Reservation in San Diego County — the very same track where their final face-off will take place..

Sexton not only swept the two main event motos, he was also the fastest in the qualifying round, and had the fastest lap time in the second and deciding moto with a blistering 2:17.742.

"We are immensely proud to have two incredible Monster Athletes competing at the highest levels to win," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "No matter the outcome, watching both of our athletes dominate the racetrack and speed toward the finish line in an absolutely unprecedented season has been so rewarding for everyone. We cannot wait to see how this one finishes."

Monster Energy's Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), has also been representing the brand and has already all-but-secured third place in the final standings — making it a guaranteed Monster 1-2-3.

Said Anderson following the Aug. 13th Unadilla round where he finished on the podium in 3rd place, (behind Sexton in 1st and Tomac in 2nd) "After you get 3rd enough times… it's kind of a bummer… But I'm still glad to be up here on the podium. Those guys in front, Sexton and Tomac, are ripping right now."

Fueled by Monster Energy, all three athletes continue to shine in their sport with record-breaking races for fans to enjoy. While everyone waits on the edge of their seats to find out who will ultimately be victorious, it's clear that Tomac and Sexton are poised for the race of a lifetime.

