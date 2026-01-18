Monster Energy's Freeski and Snowboard Athletes Claim Victories and Podium Finishes in Key Competitions at the 2026 LAAX OPEN in Switzerland

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: 17-Year-Old Gaon Choi from South Korea Takes 1 st Place

LAAX, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Another classic edition of LAAX OPEN! Monster Energy congratulates its freeski and snowboard team riders on claiming major victories and podium finishes at the 2026 LAAX OPEN on Crap Sogn Gion Mountain in Switzerland this weekend. In the World Cup event sanctioned by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), 17-year-old Gaon Choi from Seoul, South Korea, took first place in Women's Snowboard Halfpipe.

The wins continued in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, claiming the win. Also rising to the podium, Lily Dhawornvej from Copper, Colorado finished in second place.

The Men's Freeski Slopestyle final saw 25-year-old Birk Ruud from Oslo, Norway, claim a dominant victory with a perfect technical run. He was joined on the podium by 28-year-old Evan McEachran from Ontario, Canada, in third place. The heated Men's Snowboard Halfpipe contest saw 19-year-old Campbell Melville Ives from Wānaka, New Zealand, claim second place in an elite field.

From January 14-18, the eleventh edition of the iconic LAAX OPEN brought the world elite of snowboard and freeski to Crap Sogn Gion Mountain. Close to 300 athletes from across the globe competed in halfpipe and slopestyle competitions. This year, the officially sanctioned FIS World Cup also provided last chances to collect Olympic qualification for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Here's how the action unfolded for Team Monster Energy at LAAX Open 2026 this weekend:

SNOWBOARD

On Saturday, the 2026 edition of the legendary LAAX OPEN delivered classic moments in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final under the floodlights. In a festival atmosphere, the live crowd witnessed 17-year-old halfpipe prodigy Choi from South Korea claim another victory after winning the previous FIS World Cup at Copper Mountain in December 2025.

Keeping the crowd on edge, Choi took a heavy slam on her first attempt but delivered the day's winning score on her second and last run. Stringing together switch backside 720 stalefish, backside 900 stalefish, frontside 1080 melon, switch frontside 720 melon, and frontside 720 nosebone on the last wall secured the victory for Choi with 92.50 points.

"I'm so proud of me. I want to work harder," said Monster Energy's Choi upon earning her victory.

Choi now commands first place in FIS Women's Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup standings after winning three of five competitions of the 2025/26 season. This marks Choi's first victory at the LAAX OPEN after finishing in third place at the 2025 edition of the contest.

Also sending it big in the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe final, New Zealand's Melville Ives came into the contest in top shape after most recently winning the 2025 Corvatsch European Cup Snowboard Halfpipe event. In an epic showdown celebrated by the high-energy crowd, the young Kiwi ripper went head-to-head against the world elite in the field and claimed second place!

Melville Ives posted his highest-scoring run on the second attempt, landing Cab backside triple cork 1440 Indy, alley-oop backside double 900 Rodeo melon, backside double 1260 Weddle, frontside triple cork 1440 truck driver, and switch alley-oop backside rodeo 540 nosegrab for 91.00 points and second place. In a unique milestone, Melville Ives became the first athlete in snowboard halfpipe history to land two triple cork airs in a completed contest run.

Watch out for the young gun, twin brother of freeski halfpipe phenomenon Finley Melville Ives, battle for the top spot again at X Games Aspen 2026 next weekend!

The team also claimed a victory in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle with Murase from Gifu, Japan, posting the highest scoring run on her second attempt. Murase landed 50-50 to lipslide and frontside bluntslide 270 in the rails, followed by frontside double 900 truck driver, Cab double 900 Indy, backside 1080 Weddle, and backside Miller Flip off the last feature for 77.55 points and the win.

Also rising to the podium, 16-year-old Dhawornvej from Copper, Colorado, finished in second place. A perfect first run featuring 50-50 to boardslide, switch backside 540 Weddle, frontside 720 nosebone, backside 720 stalefish and front flip off the final feature earned the young rider 71.18 points and the season's first World Cup podium.

Murase now holds first place in 2025/26 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle standings with 160 points. Dhawornvej commands third place with 109 points.

FREESKI

In the Men's Freeski Slopestyle final on Friday, Monster Energy's Ruud dropped in as a top contender and reigning FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Champion. The 25-year-old also returned to Switzerland as the defending champion from LAAX OPEN 2024 and 2025. Could he make history with a three-peat? Turns out, he could!

Ruud secured the victory right away on his first run with a perfect line. Stringing together switch right lipslide 270 transfer back 270 and left 270 on front cork 810 out in the rails, followed by right double cork 1620 mute, switch right double cork 1440 Japan, and switch left double cork 1620 blunt in the jumps as well as left 360 misty 720 safety on the final butter feature earned Ruud 85.08 points and first place.

"To be able to ski this beautiful course and just flow through it, to be fully in the moment and feel free as a bird, that's one of the best feelings in the world. Skiing is a sport where I can truly be present, and that makes days like this very special," said Monster Energy's Ruud upon winning the LAAX OPEN for the third consecutive time.

Ruud now holds first place in the 2025/26 FIS World Cup season standings with 100 points in a tie with American Mac Forehand.

Also rising to the podium, 28-year-old McEachran claimed third place. On his second run, the 28-year-old Canadian team rider put together left slide hardway back 360 swap pretzel 270, switch left tails over 270 back cork 630 safety, left double cork 1620 Japan, switch right double cork 1440 safety, switch left double cork 1620 leading tailgrab and right 180 to switch overflip leading tailgrab on the Butter Feature for 82.70 points.

Stay tuned as the season continues with a special event this coming weekend: X Games Aspen 2026 will mark the 25th Anniversary Edition of Winter X Games in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado, from January 23–25. Don't miss it!

