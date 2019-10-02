Downeast Cider "leaves the good stuff in" with Ardagh sustainable cans

In fact, Downeast, launched by brothers Ross and Matt Brockman, is the original unfiltered cider. "When our three founders got together to launch Downeast, they decided on a few basics to differentiate the product," says Pete McCoubrey, Downeast Product and Brand Marketing. "Five fresh apples go into every 12 oz. can. And it was determined that filtering them out would mean filtering out flavor. So, as our leaders like to say, we leave the good stuff in there."

Downeast customers agree as demand for the popular cider continues to increase with an increasing slate of offerings that include core brands Original Blend, Double Blend and White joining seasonal offerings such as Grapefruit, Aloha Friday and Winter Blend. These products are available at high-end beer and wine retail outlets and Kroger stores across 12 states, including New England, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Colorado and California.

The brand's reach is just starting, with growth supported by the choice to package Downeast ciders in Ardagh 12 oz. aluminum cans. "Cans provide excellent distribution and retail economics, " Pete says. "We're able to ship and stack product more efficiently. We're also able to preserve the integrity of ingredients in our cider as cans provide a superior light and oxygen barrier."

And, according to Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – North America, the choice of cans also support Downeast's sustainability targets. "Cans are recycled at a much higher rate and contain more recycled content than other beverage pack types," he says. "We're proud to support Downeast in its brand and bottom line objectives as well as enabling the company to strengthen its environmental platform."

In addition to Downeast Cider being available at select retail outlets, the company also has a taproom in East Boston, where tours are available, enabling the cider connoisseur to taste what's on draft and explore what's new in flavors and research and development.

About Downeast Cider

Downeast Cider is the original unfiltered cider, with five fresh apples in each 12 oz. can. Started by Ross Brockman and Matt Brockman, Downeast markets more than seven leading cider brands from its tap room in East Boston to high end retail outlets in 12 states. The brand continues to lead and define the growing unfiltered cider market with new products and markets "on tap." To learn more about Downeast Cider and even book a tour, locate them at www.downeastcider.com.

About Ardagh

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn. For more information, please visit www.ardaghgroup.com.

