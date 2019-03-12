Downhole Tools Market Worth USD 5.16 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global downhole tools market size is expected to reach USD 5.16 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by ongoing increase in drilling activities worldwide. The operational cost incurred in E&P activities has dropped with advent of operational efficiencies and technological innovations. This has resulted in rise in exploration of unconventional resources, thereby spurring the global demand for the product.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The U.S. handling tools market is anticipated to cross value of USD 175 Million by 2026
- The Asia Pacific market for well intervention was valued at USD 101.13 million in 2017. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026
- The Middle East & Africa downhole tools market is anticipated to reach USD 1.76 Billion by 2026, owing to selling off ongoing rig operations and resuming operations in abandoned oil wells in Persian Gulf
- In Brazil, increasing deep and ultra-deepwater exploration and production activities in offshore sedimentary oil & gas fields are expected to drive the demand for downhole tools over the forecast period
- Key market players operating in the global downhole tools market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford International, Baker Hughes (BHGE), and National Oilwell Varco (NOV).
Read 220 page research report with TOC on "Downhole Tools Market Analysis Report By Product (Drilling, Handling, Flow & Pressure Control), By Application (Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Production & Well Completion), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/downhole-tools-market
Enhanced efficiency of downhole tools will facilitate in improved extraction of hydrocarbons without raising the cost involved in production, which will provide an edge over conventional equipment. The implementation of digital technology has also enhanced E&P activities, which, in turn, has boosted the downhole tools market over the last few years. Various digital well construction planning and operation software have improved drilling operations. Several wellbore technologies have been manufactured for premium connections that are designed to reduce bottomhole failure and improve the rate of connection on rig floor.
Regulatory trends and various industry standardizations have a major impact on the growth of the market. There is an increased stringency in rules and regulations by various governments for protecting the environment and minimizing damage during well operations. Specifications given by governments to meet standard tools are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the downhole tools market.
Drilling tools were the leading product segment and accounted for more than one fourth of the overall revenue in 2017. Some of the major drilling equipment include reamers & stabilizers, jars & impact tools, and tubulars. Evolution of various sensor technologies and increasing investments from cross-industry players has enhanced drilling equipment efficiencies.
Grand View Research has segmented the global downhole tools market on the basis of product, application, and region:
- Downhole Tools Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- Drilling Tools
- Handling Tools
- Flow & Pressure Tools
- Control Tools
- Others
- Downhole Tools Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- Well Drilling
- Well Intervention
- Formation & Evaluation
- Production & Well Completion
- Downhole Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Russia
- Norway
- Kazakhstan
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Iran
- Iraq
- Nigeria
- Central & South America (CSA)
- Brazil
- Venezuela
