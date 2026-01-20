Downtown Frederick Partnership receives grant from Truist Foundation to support launch of first Retail Incubator in Downtown Frederick, MD

DOWNTOWN FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Frederick Partnership has received a grant from Truist Foundation to launch a new Retail Incubator, providing unprecedented support for emerging entrepreneurs and expanding diversity in business ownership and opportunity in Downtown Frederick. Downtown Frederick Partnership will manage the program in partnership with SOUL Street, a Frederick-based collective of Black business owners and community leaders dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial success.

This first-of-its-kind Retail Incubator will be located at 22 S Market St, inside the historic Federated Charities building. The incubator will host three participants at a time for up to 12 months, providing access to affordable retail space, shared operations, mentorship and hands-on business training. The program is designed to help emerging retail entrepreneurs test and grow their business concepts in a supportive, lower-risk environment.

"This incubator advances a key goal set by the Partnership's Business Development Committee – to cultivate new retail entrepreneurs from idea to implementation while diversifying ownership and offerings downtown," said Kara Norman, Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. "It fills a critical need for affordable, accessible pathways into brick-and-mortar retail, particularly for entrepreneurs who have historically been underrepresented in the downtown business community."

Developed through collaboration with local businesses, economic development partners and community-serving organizations, the incubator leverages SOUL Street's experience working with Frederick's vendor and maker community. SOUL Street will oversee day-to-day operations, coordinate training and help participants transition to sustainable storefront business models.

"SOUL Street is excited to partner with Downtown Frederick Partnership and provide underrepresented businesses an opportunity to succeed in Downtown Frederick's small business ecosystem," said Catherine Dorsey, Board President of SOUL Street. "This incubator space provides a unique and real opportunity for vendors to showcase their products, reach a new customer base, and receive valuable training and resources that lead to long term success. The incubator space allows us to support not just Black-Owned businesses but other diverse businesses while ensuring that all businesses who need a hand up or a foot in the door are given the opportunity."

The Downtown Frederick Retail Incubator will receive additional support from Frederick County's Office of Economic Development and the City of Frederick's Department of Economic Development, both of which are providing financial backing toward the program's launch along with ongoing guidance and resources.

"The Downtown Frederick Retail Incubator is exactly the kind of innovative, collaborative initiative that helps small businesses take their first steps toward long-term success," said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. "This effort directly addresses a recommendation of my Transition Team to support retail incubators. Frederick County is proud to support the Downtown Frederick Partnership on this effort to foster inclusive entrepreneurship and ensure our small business community continues to thrive."

Incubator participants will benefit from a comprehensive suite of business development support, including one-on-one counseling from SOUL Street and Downtown Frederick Partnership, as well as training and resources from county, city and other local partners – combining real-world retail experience with professional expertise to create a powerful pathway to long-term business viability.

"This retail incubator represents the kind of future we are building in Frederick, one where bold ideas are welcomed, barriers are lowered, and entrepreneurship reflects the full breadth of our community," said Mayor Michael O'Connor. "By investing in emerging business owners and creating space for them to grow, we are strengthening our local economy, energizing our downtown, and ensuring Frederick continues to be a place where innovation and inclusion move forward together."

The incubator is designed not only to launch new businesses but also to strengthen Downtown Frederick's long-term economic resilience. As participants complete their time in the incubator, they will be better positioned to take their business to the next step – whether that is opening their own brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Frederick or growing their business in another direction. By introducing a wider range of products, cultures, and experiences, the incubator will also enrich Downtown Frederick's retail mix, making it a more vibrant, inclusive, and competitive destination for residents and visitors alike.

"At Truist, our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities comes to life when we invest in entrepreneurs," said Bernita Bailey, Truist's Maryland Market President. "Through Truist Foundation, we support all types of small businesses, and we're proud to back Downtown Frederick's Retail Incubator as it expands opportunity for founders at every stage."

Incubator participants will be selected through an open application process. Downtown Frederick Partnership and SOUL Street plan to open the first round of applications in the spring of 2026. Follow the Partnership's social media channels (facebook.com/downtownfrederick or instagram.com/dwntwnfrederick) and website (downtownfrederick.org) to stay in the loop.

About Downtown Frederick Partnership

Founded in 1990, Downtown Frederick Partnership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing, promoting and preserving the vitality, livability and diversity of Downtown Frederick — a nationally recognized Main Street community. The Partnership has managed Downtown Frederick's Main Street program since its designation in 2001, playing a pivotal role in downtown's revitalization, economic growth and community engagement. Learn more at downtownfrederick.org.

About SOUL Street

SOUL Street is a collective of Black business owners and community members in Frederick, MD, dedicated to empowering and supporting Black entrepreneurs through events, advocacy, education, and outreach. By fostering a strong, connected business ecosystem, SOUL Street provides critical resources and opportunities that help small businesses thrive. Learn more at mysoulstreet.com.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives – the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at truistfoundation.org.

