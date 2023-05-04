Doxorubicin market size to grow by USD 469.97 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of cancer cases - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global doxorubicin market size is estimated to grow by USD 469.97 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer cases. The prevalence of breast, cervical, and prostate cancers is increasing globally. The rise in the incidence of risk factors such as fatty liver, caused by the long-term consumption of alcohol, has increased the prevalence of cancer. In addition, the growing incidence of risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and related non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has increased the risk of cancer. The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide has attracted significant investments in the field of oncology. This is leading to a higher demand for doxorubicin drugs for cancer treatment, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017-2021), and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Doxorubicin Market 2023-2027

Global Doxorubicin Market – Vendor Analysis

The global doxorubicin market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. Prominent vendors hold a significant position in the market. With the growing competition due to the increasing focus on chemotherapy drugs, vendors are trying to stay competitive and improve their profitability. The competition in the market is expected to intensify further with new product launches and their approval. Also, the growing emphasis on cancer treatment drugs and increasing R&D activities in oncology will drive competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers doxorubicin such as ONCODOX PEG Injection.

- The company offers doxorubicin such as ONCODOX PEG Injection. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers doxorubicin such as DOXOrubicin HCI Liposome Injection.

- The company offers doxorubicin such as DOXOrubicin HCI Liposome Injection. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - The company offers doxorubicin such as Adriamycin.

- The company offers doxorubicin such as Adriamycin. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers doxorubicin such as Doxorubicin Accord.

- The company offers doxorubicin such as Doxorubicin Accord. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmagen CZ s.r.o

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Synbias Pharma AG

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Doxorubicin Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on formulation (lyophilized powder and doxorubicin injection), end-user (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the lyophilized powder segment will be significant over the forecast period. Lyophilization offers various benefits such as product stability in a dry state, removal of water without excessive heating, and enhanced stability of a dry powder. The demand for lyophilized powder is increasing with the growing number of breast cancer cases globally. In addition, the presence of several vendors offering lyophilized powder for cancer treatment is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global doxorubicin market.

North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is primarily driven by the increasing cases of various types of cancer. The prevalence of breast cancer is increasing among the female population in the US. About 1 in 8 women in the US will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. The increasing female population and growing geriatric population are increasing the demand for doxorubicin in the region. In addition, constant R&D efforts by vendors in the field of oncology further drive the growth of the doxorubicin market in North America .

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027

Global Doxorubicin Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The introduction of precision cancer medicine is identified as the key trend in the market. Advances in DNS sequencing have increased the understanding of genetic, molecular, and morphological changes in individual cancer patients. This has allowed researchers to develop targeted therapies for treating cancer. Also, advances in the understanding of diverse genetic mutations called driver mutations have led to the introduction of precision cancer medicine for cancer. The precision medicine strategy can also be used to treat late-stage cancer. Although a lot of research is conducted on precision medicine, it faces several obstacles such as high heterogenicity among cancer patients and the uncertainty of the actionable event even after mutations are screened in cancer. However, increasing R&D in the oncology segment and contract research organizations (CRO) and others will lead to the development of new precision cancer drugs. All these factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Late diagnosis and poor survival rates of patients with cancer will challenge the growth of the market. Late stages of cancer make it difficult to control tumor growth. It decreases the chances of survival of patients with cancer. Besides, many people fail to recognize the symptoms of cancer due to the lack of awareness, especially in developing countries. Moreover, the treatment of cancer in late stages using drug therapy becomes very difficult and surgery is performed in such cases. This can limit the use of doxorubicin in the treatment of cancer, thereby negatively hindering market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this doxorubicin market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the doxorubicin market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the doxorubicin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the doxorubicin market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of doxorubicin market vendors

17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies across 50 countries.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global lung cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to increase by USD 10,204.33 million growing at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by therapy (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy), type (NSCLC and SCLC), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The oncology market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 947.84 million. The market is segmented by type (cancer treatment and cancer diagnostics) and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and others).

Doxorubicin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 469.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pharmagen CZ s.r.o, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Synbias Pharma AG, TTY Biopharm Co. Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global doxorubicin market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global doxorubicin market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Formulation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Formulation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Formulation

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

6.3 Lyophilized powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lyophilized powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lyophilized powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lyophilized powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lyophilized powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Doxorubicin injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Doxorubicin injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Doxorubicin injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Doxorubicin injection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Doxorubicin injection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 129: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.9 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 146: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Novartis AG

Exhibit 151: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 152: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 155: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Synbias Pharma AG

Exhibit 165: Synbias Pharma AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Synbias Pharma AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Synbias Pharma AG - Key offerings

12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

