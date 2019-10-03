Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers Announces an Expansion in Florida

"With the addition of two seasoned appraisers to Doyle's Florida team, we can provide our full range of auction and appraisal services even more effectively to collectors, families and fiduciaries throughout the state of Florida and the Southeast," said Collin Albertsson.

"We are delighted to welcome specialists Sebastian Clarke and Katherine Van Dell to Doyle," said Joanne Porrino Mournet, Doyle's President and Director of Regions. "Our expanded footprint in Florida extends our professional services and expertise across multiple categories. Collin Albertsson and her team stand ready to deliver exceptional results in the global auction market."

Sebastian Clarke

For many years, Sebastian Clarke organized Doyle's auctions of English & Continental Furniture & Decorative Arts, provided estate appraisals of important estates and collections, and served as an auctioneer for the firm. In addition to his years at Doyle, Mr. Clarke has broad experience in the auction world having worked at Sotheby's in New York, Freeman's Auctioneers and Appraisers in Philadelphia, C.G. Sloan & Co. in Rockville, Maryland, and Rago Auctions in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Born in Wales, Mr. Clarke began his career at the renowned Manhattan studio of Simon Parkes Art Conservation. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Appraisers Association of America and is also a USPAP compliant certified member of the Appraisers Association. He is a featured appraiser on the PBS television series Antiques Roadshow and is a highly sought-after charity auctioneer.

"I look forward to providing my new neighbors in communities across Florida with professional auction and appraisal services of the highest calibre," said Sebastian Clarke. "Our newly expanded team will facilitate even more convenient access to the New York auction market and beyond."

Katherine Van Dell

Katherine Van Dell is a member of the American Society of Jewelry Historians and a candidate for the Graduate Gemologist degree of the Gemological Institute of America. Prior to joining Doyle, Ms. Van Dell was Director of the Jewelry Department at Rago Auctions in Lambertville, New Jersey. She began her career at Freeman's Auctioneers and Appraisers in Philadelphia, where she was the Main Line Representative.

Ms. Van Dell holds a Bachelor's degree in the History of Art from Temple University Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia. She is a featured appraiser on the PBS television series Antiques Roadshow and regularly speaks on a broad range of topics, including jewelry and luxury goods.

"Florida has always been known for sophisticated jewelry," said Katherine Van Dell. "I am excited to bring my passion for jewelry and understanding of current trends to ensure that collectors and families achieve maximum success in the international jewelry market."

Sebastian Clarke and Katherine Van Dell are husband and wife.

Prominent Florida Collections and Estates at Doyle

Doyle has long been privileged to auction property from prominent estates and distinguished collections from Florida, including two members of the storied Vanderbilt family. The Estate of Lady Sarah Consuelo Spencer-Churchill featured important French furniture collected by her grandmother, Gilded Age heiress Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan, a resident of Manalapan. Important jewelry and accessories highlighted the Estate of Consuelo Vanderbilt Earl, whose father, William K. Vanderbilt, Jr., owned Fisher Island.

Property from the legendary Palm Beach hostess Marjorie Merriweather Post included jewelry inherited by her granddaughter and furnishings from the personal collections of Mrs. Post and her father, cereal magnate C.W. Post, at Hillwood.

Other auctions of property from Palm Beach residents included the Estate of famed actor Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. and the Estate of philanthropist Barbara Wainscott, both of whom counted the British Royal family among their friends. The Estate of society columnist Aileen Mehle, also known as Suzy, featured stunning jewelry and fascinating memorabilia chronicling her career. From the collection of Wynant D. Vanderpoel were original drawings and watercolors by poet and author Khalil Gibran.

Doyle's landmark sale of Chinese porcelain from the F. Gordon Morrill Collection of Delray Beach drew newly affluent Chinese collectors for the first time to a New York auction, driving the sale total past $12 million.

Upcoming property from Florida includes jewelry from the Estate of steel heiress Elesabeth Ingalls Gillet of Palm Beach and a dazzling Pink Diamond from a Sarasota Lady. They will be offered as highlights of Doyle's Important Jewelry auction on October 16.

About Doyle

Founded in 1962, Doyle is one of the world's foremost auctioneers and appraisers of jewelry, art, furniture, decorations, Asian works of art, coins, stamps, rare books and other collecting categories. Headquartered in New York City, the global capital of the auction market, Doyle offers over seventy sales each year that attract a broad base of buyers and consignors from around the world. In addition to Florida, Doyle's network of regional offices and representatives includes Beverly Hills, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. For further information, visit Doyle.com

SOURCE Doyle