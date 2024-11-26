DOZENS OF DRAIN-PRO WORKERS RATIFY FIRST-EVER TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

Teamsters Secure Better Wages and Benefits through Lucrative Contract

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After joining Teamsters Local 313, a group of 56 Drain-Pro technicians, drivers, mechanics, clerical workers, and support staffers in Puyallup, Wash., has voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first contract.

"We wanted to unionize because we have seen the benefits other workers have gotten through Teamsters representation," said Matt Richardson, a Drain-Pro worker. "We are already reaping the rewards of being part of this incredible union."

In their new three-year contract, these Teamsters secured key benefits, including guaranteed annual raises, improved health care coverage, and participation in the Teamsters pension plan.

"These workers keep Drain-Pro running," said Nick Lansdale, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 313. "We are thrilled to have helped them secure such a lucrative contract."

From septic pumping to excavation and drain cleaning, Drain-Pro covers a wide range of solid waste services.

"Drain-Pro workers provide industry-leading service, so it's only right they have secured an industry-leading contract," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "They should be proud of themselves for taking this bold step."

For over 120 years, Teamsters Local 313 has represented workers in a wide range of industries throughout the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit teamsters313.org.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 313