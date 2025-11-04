TEAMSTERS AT OLYMPIC EAGLE OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY STRONG NEW CONTRACT

Local 313 Members in Washington State Secure Significant Improvements

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 313 at Olympic Eagle in Puyallup, Wash., have voted by an overwhelming 90 percent to ratify a new contract.

The 135 sales representatives, drivers, warehouse workers, and merchandisers deliver and distribute beverages throughout the region.

"Our members at Olympic Eagle were unified from the start. These were tough negotiations, but they were determined to win a contract that reflects their hard work," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

"This was hard-fought win for all of our members," said Kris Fish, Business Agent and Recording Secretary with Local 313. "The bargaining committee never wavered, and with support from the International, we were able to reach a fair deal."

The agreement includes a wage increase for all classifications, a longevity bonus upon ratification, and improvements to seniority and protection of rights language.

"I'm very happy we were able to get a solid deal," said Bobbie Myers, a six-year merchandiser and steward. "We came into these negotiations laser focused on making major improvements for the merchandisers, and were able to achieve the longevity premiums to recognize their hard work."

For over 120 years, Teamsters Local 313 has represented workers in a wide range of industries throughout the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit teamsters313.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 313