Dozuki Collaborates with 3M to Connect Factory Workers and Digital Transformation Strategies in Manufacturing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozuki, a San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based software company, announces it has collaborated with 3M, through an investment by 3M Ventures, to bring its standard work and work instruction training software to manufacturers of all sizes to help them achieve digital transformation goals. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This collaboration with 3M Ventures is a vote of confidence in our process standardization and training platform," said Eric Doster, CEO and co-founder of Dozuki. "The ability to leverage the organizational and manufacturing expertise of an industry leader like 3M is a major milestone for our team. We are already building world-class software to help manufacturers tackle challenges such as sharing knowledge across teams, speeding up job training and engaging a younger workforce. This collaboration allows us to ramp up our product development and market outreach efforts."

3M Ventures identifies and invests in highly innovative companies and disruptive new technologies with strategic relevance for 3M.

Standardized processes and guides in Dozuki enable teams to execute work properly the first time, and provide feedback for future improvements quickly. By creating a collection of standard operating procedures (SOPs), training materials, and digital forms, Dozuki enables factory operations to:

Perform work consistently to the company quality standards

Improve training with on-demand resources including videos and guided process walkthroughs

Communicate in real-time across teams, shifts, and factories

As part of the collaboration, Dozuki will continue to develop its standard work software to provide manufacturers with the ability to implement a continuous improvement culture and empower its workforce. These challenges are particularly timely as millions of domestic manufacturing jobs are expected to experience employee turnover in the coming years and the rise of automation is creating a demand for a higher skilled factory worker.

Says Doster, "Dozuki is building enterprise-level training solutions for the YouTube generation as they enter the workforce." Their platform makes capturing, standardizing, and sharing the tribal knowledge of retirees easy as the industry continues to recruit and train new employees.

About Dozuki

Dozuki, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA is a software platform that focuses on empowering manufacturers to implement standardized procedures in support of their continuous improvement efforts. This new approach from Dozuki is making digital transformation and employee training approachable for operations of all sizes by offering an easy to use, intuitive interface. Learn more at dozuki.com

