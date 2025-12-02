DPC Dash- Domino's Pizza China Wins Fifth Seven-Star Award

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), the exclusive master franchisee for Domino's Pizza in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today announced it has secured its fifth honor at the 14th "Annual Seven-Star Awards for Outstanding Contributions in Food Safety & Public Health" (the Seven-Star Awards) initiated by the Seven-Star Convention Alliance in Shanghai, and its breakthrough Volcano Crust pizza series won the "Phenomenal Product Impact Award" in the new food and beverage consumer influence rankings. The dual honors demonstrated DPC Dash's high-quality innovation capabilities through its cross-market influence and brand strength.

As one of the most influential forms of recognition in the Chinese food industry, the Seven-Star Awards have championed continuous innovation and responsible practices in food safety, health advocacy, and sustainable development for 14 years, serving as both a guardian and bellwether of quality and trust in China's food industry. In 2025, the "Seven Star Food and Beverage Consumer Impact Annual Cases" rankings were launched to spotlight market innovation in business models, digitalization, low-carbon consumption, and phenomenal product creation, creating a dual framework that offers complementary perspectives on industry excellence.

The dual recognition underscores DPC Dash's unwavering commitment to food safety, quality, and exceptional service, as well as the company's ability to balance operational excellence with product innovation in the Chinese Mainland market.

The Seven Star Awards evaluate companies across seven criteria including organizational structure, supply chain management, production standards, corporate integrity, health advocacy, innovation leadership, and sustainable development. The recognition highlights DPC Dash's sustained commitment to food safety protocols and quality standards that have earned industry recognition for five years.

DPC Dash's Volcano Crust pizza series, launched in August 2024, exemplifies the company's industry-leading practice of consistently upholding artisanal quality standards, driving growth through innovation, maintaining keen insight into consumer demands, and remaining committed to delivering delicious pizza at value. Innovatively shaped like a volcano and filled with cheddar cheese magma and Oreo crumbs, the Volcano Crust became an instant hit upon launch, attracting customers with a triple innovation in visual appeal, taste, and dining experience. In 2025, DPC Dash further debuted the Cocoa Volcano Crust, continuing product innovation with an ongoing commitment to delivering delicious pizza at value.

Looking ahead, DPC Dash plans to maintain its focus on product quality and innovation while strengthening its sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company aims to deliver enhanced food safety standards and service quality while creating broader social value.

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,283 stores in 51 cities in the Chinese Mainland as of September 30, 2025.

