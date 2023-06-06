DPC Dash Expands China Store Count to 656 as New Stores Break Global Records

  • DPC Dash stores in China now hold the record as the top-six for first 30-day sales across the Domino's system globally as of May 31, 2023.
  • DPC Dash operates 656 stores across 20 cities in China mainland as of May 31, 2023.

HONG KONG, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (HK: 1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continues to ramp up its China expansion, bringing its China store count to 656 as of May 31, 2023.

New stores in Qingdao and Wenzhou, which opened on April 29, 2023, both broke the existing Domino's global system record for sales in the first 30 days, to rank 1st and 2nd, respectively, worldwide. As of May 31, 2023, DPC Dash stores now hold all top six spots for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally.

DPC Dash has adapted and built upon the proven business model of its franchisor Domino's by localizing its key features for China and its consumers, focusing on serving Chinese consumers delicious, value-for-money pizzas through online channels, with an emphasis on delivery, enhanced by technology. The efficient store economic model of DPC Dash has provided the foundation for its fast-growing store network, and the Company believes it will enable continued expansion throughout China, targeting to open approximately 180 new stores in 2023 and approximately 240 new stores in 2024.

Ms. Aileen Wang, executive director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash, said, "We are pleased to see the continuous high-quality growth of our presence in China. We adopt a unique business model that combines the globally recognized Domino's playbook with our knowledge of the China market, aiming at serving handcrafted, quality pizza at a competitive price, with easy ordering access and efficient delivery, enhanced by technological innovations."

Under the current management, DPC Dash will continue to execute its tailored localization strategies, implemented an actionable store expansion plan, become more focused on a delivery-centric business model, and strengthened its development capabilities with respect to both menu and technology.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 656 stores across 20 cities in China mainland as of May 31, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, visit www.dpcdash.com 

