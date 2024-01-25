DPC Dash Ltd - Domino's Pizza China Sets New Global Sales Records While Opening 10 New Stores

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd (Domino's Pizza China) ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, has achieved extraordinary results and set new Domino's global system record for sales in the first 30 days as it opened 10 new stores in eight new cities during December 2023.

The recent expansion by DPC Dash marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to stretch its footprint in China. The 10 new stores, all of which rank among the top-15 globally for first 30-day sales, are located in the mainland cities of Tangshan, Xi'an, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Changsha, Nantong, Yangzhou, and Hefei.

Four of these new stores located in Xi'an, Changsha, Xiamen, and Hefei, representing DPC Dash's stores in Northern, Western, Southern and Eastern China respectively, have shattered the record for first 30-day sales across the Domino's global system, previously held by DPC Dash's store in Qingdao, to hold the top-four spots globally. Each of these four stores exceeded RMB 5 million in sales in the first 30 days. Additionally, the remaining six new stores opened in December in these eight newly entered cities have achieved impressive rankings, further strengthening DPC Dash's popularity in the China market.

With these record-breaking achievements, DPC Dash now holds all of the top-17 spots, and 18 of the top 20, for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally, confirming its exceptional growth and success in delivering high-quality pizzas and outstanding service to customers in China.

Ms. Aileen Wang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, expressed her excitement regarding the company's recent accomplishments, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the remarkable success of our new store openings in the beginning of the new year. Breaking global sales records is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the overwhelming support from our valued customers. We remain committed to providing delicious, value-for-money pizzas and leveraging our expertise in delivery and technology to enhance the overall customer experience. DPC Dash's rapid growth and market recognition demonstrate the significant opportunities and untapped potential in the Chinese pizza market."

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 768 stores across 29 cities in China mainland as of 31 December, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

