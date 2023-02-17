DPR Construction Sponsors CvilleBioHub's Molecular Biology & Gene Therapy Program

DPR Construction's Sponsorship Supports Growth of Premier Life Science Cluster in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's leading technical builders, sponsored CvilleBioHub's From Molecule to Market–Local Developments in Molecular Biology and Gene Therapy program, Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Leaders from companies in the Charlottesville biotech ecosystem discussed cutting edge life sciences innovations. Beth Capacio, Senior Oncology Medical Science Liaison, AstraZeneca; Walter Colsman, CEO, BrightSpec; Elizabeth R. Sharlow CEO, KeViRx; and Beattie Sturgill, Senior Business Development Manager, InBio shared the advancements their firms are making on products in the development lifecycle.

"DPR was honored to serve as the exclusive sponsor for this program," said Abhishek Dhawan, life sciences project executive for DPR. "Events like this bring together organizations that are shaping the future of cell and gene therapy. The research and developments discussed will have a lasting impact on not only the science community, but also the patients their treatments and discoveries will serve."

CvilleBioHub hosts the monthly speaker series to connect the life science community and demonstrate the vast capabilities in Charlottesville. The local talent, healthcare systems, and access to capital have spurred growth in the region.

"We are excited for the opportunity to support CvilleBioHub and bring standing room only programs like this to the region," noted Chris Durand, DPR's Richmond-based business development leader. "Through the design and construction of more than 30 cell and gene therapy facilities across the United States, DPR supports CvilleBioHub's mission to invest and scale the industry in the local community."

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the life sciences, healthcare, higher education, advanced technology, and commercial markets. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its corps of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Lisa Ruano

DPR Construction

Tel: 908-451-9622

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction