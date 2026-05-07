DPR Construction's Continued Efforts to Bolster Workplace Mental Health Earn Gold Seal

Newsweek, Mental Health America recognitions reinforce how DPR and the construction industry are evolving to better support employee wellbeing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, has been recognized for the third consecutive year on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing. Additionally, the company has earned Mental Health America's (MHA) Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the second year in a row. These honors underscore the company's ongoing commitment to advancing employees' mental health and fostering a culture of wellbeing.

"Supporting wellbeing is fundamental to how organizations care for their workforce, and recognitions like these signal meaningful progress," said Renee Stokman, DPR Leadership Team Member and People Practices Co-leader. "While this momentum is encouraging, there is still important work ahead to raise standards across an industry that has not consistently prioritized mental health. Continued investment in programs and partnerships with trusted mental health organizations will be critical to driving broader change and advancing the industry as a whole."

DPR offers teammates a variety of mental health resources and programs focused on:

Suicide prevention

Psychological safety

Normalizing the conversation around mental health

Mental Health First Aid and other skills-based training

In addition to DPR's in-house programs, the company is a partner in advancing the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention's Pathway model and is also a member of One Mind at Work, further connecting its workforce to industry-wide mental health initiatives. It also has a dedicated Mental Health Employee Resource Group and a comprehensive benefits package that provides behavioral health support and free, confidential counseling.

People interested in working at DPR can explore benefits and current job openings on the company's website.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction