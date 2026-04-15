DPR's Renee Stokman Elevated to People Practices Co-Leader

Seasoned leader, licensed clinical therapist and construction industry veteran brings operational insight to inspire and develop the next generation of extraordinary builders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, announced that Leadership Team member Renee Stokman was elevated to co-leader of the company's People Practices team. Stokman, who brings more than two decades of construction industry experience and has been a part of the Leadership Team since 2022, joined fellow Leadership Team member John Benson in implementing DPR's overall vision for building an inclusive, rewarding employee experience and taking care of the organization's more than 11,000 employees.

Stokman, who joined DPR in 1999 as a project engineer, has always had a passion for supporting people in both their personal and career journeys. In addition to working in operations on projects in the Bay Area and Southern California, Stokman was also a part of the Global Learning Group supporting learning and development across DPR. Stokman herself stepped away from DPR to become a licensed clinical therapist. She returned to the organization full time in 2015, combining her operational and clinical expertise to help build out DPR's recruiting and talent functions, as well as filling roles in recruiting, as a talent advocate, regional talent leader and company talent leader.

In her expanded role, she champions DPR's enterprise people strategy, aligning people practices services and initiatives with business goals to foster organizational health, sustainable growth and operational excellence. She also sponsors DPR's Mental Wellbeing Employee Resource Group and partners closely with internal teams to create an engaging and inclusive environment, grounded in DPR's unique culture with exciting career opportunities.

"My goal is to help DPR continue to perform at the highest level by investing in people in ways that are human-centered, progressive and influential," said Stokman. "Having worked in the field, I understand the pressures our teams face and the realities of the construction environment. Improving physical and psychological safety, leadership capability and talent depth isn't about soft programs. It's about organizational systems and solutions which enable DPR to serve our customers and enable our employees and teams to do their best work."

Based in DPR's Newport Beach, CA office, Stokman has focused on aligning people strategies with operational realities throughout her career, ensuring they are relevant to field teams and deliver measurable business value. She has been a driving force in DPR's investments in talent development and mental health support, areas that are increasingly critical to workforce performance in the construction industry.

"Renee's perspective is grounded in firsthand construction experience and a deep understanding of what it takes to build, retain and lead high performing teams," said DPR Construction CEO George Pfeffer. "She understands our jobsites, our employees, our business priorities and our customers. Combined with her background in behavioral health, she is able to guide teams to informed, practical decisions that improve performance, engagement and retention across the organization."

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction