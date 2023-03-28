DPR Recognized as One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

Company Ranks 15th Overall and First in its Industry Category

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, has been included on Forbes' 2023 list of America's Best Midsize Employers. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The list consists of 500 companies, of which DPR ranks 15th overall and first in the category where construction firms are included. To determine the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent survey of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 US-based employees. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and noted employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"DPR has always focused on taking care of people, so it's an honor to see our employees recognize the company as one of America's best employers," said John Benson, DPR Leadership Team member and People Practices Leader. "Our business starts with our employees—we can't fulfill DPR's purpose to build great things without them. This recognition fuels our commitment to delivering an exceptional work experience for all of them."

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

