DPR Taps Veteran Healthcare, Life Sciences Builder to Lead Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As owners across the Pacific Northwest face increasing complexity, speed-to-market pressure, and cost uncertainty, DPR Construction is doubling down on what clients value most: partnership, collaboration, and more predictable results. To support this demand, DPR has appointed veteran technical builder, Kelly Pratt, to lead its Pacific Northwest Business Unit, strengthening the company's ability to help customers navigate this volatile market and deliver complex facilities with confidence.

"Our strategy is rooted in delivering truly differentiated value to our clients—pairing speed and quality, with lasting value through deep collaboration and an integrated project lifecycle," Pratt said. "By leveraging integrated teams, innovative building approaches, and a culture that empowers our builders, we're building smarter, more efficient projects and having fun along the way. I'm excited to continue expanding DPR's presence in the Puget Sound and to deliver exceptional outcomes for the companies that call this region home."

As construction costs continue to shift, owners across the Pacific Northwest are moving forward by partnering with builders who help them make more informed decisions earlier. Under Pratt's leadership, DPR Construction is bringing a sharper focus on collaboration, transparency, and innovative delivery strategies—helping clients advance critical healthcare, research, and manufacturing projects while protecting value and delivering greater certainty in an evolving market.

Pratt brings deep Pacific Northwest experience and a track record of delivering certainty on complex life sciences, healthcare and commercial projects across the Puget Sound, including the Lyell Manufacturing Facility and the eleven50 Eastlake tower which included eight concurrent tenant improvements. Her collaborative leadership and focus on schedule and cost reliability—through collaborative delivery, prefabrication, and design integration strategies—continue to benefit customers. With DPR since 2006 and based in Seattle since 2017, Pratt has focused on building high performing teams, helping ensure clients are supported by highly capable, technically excellent builders throughout the life of their projects.

"Kelly has an extraordinary ability to build trust, empower teams, and create an environment where people do their best work," said Jack Poindexter, Northwest regional leader at DPR. "That strength directly benefits our customers as high-performing teams drive greater efficiency, clearer communication, and more predictable outcomes on technically complex projects. Kelly's leadership will help advance the Pacific Northwest's growth and strengthen the delivery partnerships our customers rely on."

