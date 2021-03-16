Dr. Aimée Gould Shunney, ND Joins The Functional Chocolate Company As Scientific Advisor

EVERGREEN, Colo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ™ today announced that Dr. Aimée Gould Shunney has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Aimée has been a naturopathic physician in private practice since 2001, currently at Santa Cruz Integrative Medicine in Santa Cruz, California.

"With her deep experience in women's wellness that bridges both traditional healing arts and modern medical science, Dr. Aimée is an ideal fit for our team," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We're so pleased to have her join us as we develop better ways to support everyday health realities for our customers."

Dr. Aimée completed her undergraduate studies at Vanderbilt University where she graduated cum laude then attended the National College of Naturopathic Medicine where she received her naturopathic medical degree. Dr. Aimée continues to pursue additional postgraduate education with the Institute for Women's Health and Integrative Medicine, International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health, Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine, and others. She is licensed to practice medicine by the state of California.

A dynamic educator, radio personality, and writer, she is on a mission to empower people to take charge of their health with integrative medicine. Whether she is hosting local events or presenting nationally, her engaging style, emphasis on individualized treatment, and passionate belief in radical self-care make her an audience favorite.

"The Functional Chocolate Company has created a truly unique way to help women deal with the most common everyday health realities that we all face," said Dr. Aimée. "With the combination of thoughtfully curated active ingredients at clinically studied therapeutic doses and vegan, gluten-free chocolate, these products offer a delicious, easily accessible alternative to capsules and tinctures. I look forward to working with this team to develop more powerful offerings and to help educate customers on the many benefits of plant-based wellness."

The Functional Chocolate Company bars are made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers. Crafted in the USA, these bars are 100% plant based, vegan, dairy-free, Non-GMO, cholesterol and gluten-free.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscription and gift options are available at funcho.co . Look for Functional Chocolate Company products in your favorite retail locations beginning this month.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company™ is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionary, nutraceutical, women's health and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities. Learn more at funcho.co .

Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog - https://funcho.co/blogs/articles

