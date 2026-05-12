Dr. Aisha Haynes Joins New Jersey Innovation Institute Board of Directors

Dr. Haynes currently serves as Vice President and lead for the Advanced Materials Practice at Strategic Marketing Innovations (SMI), where she advises on the development and transition of cutting-edge materials technologies. With more than 20 years of experience supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, she has played a pivotal role in advancing emerging technologies from research to real-world deployment.

Her appointment underscores NJII's commitment to strengthening its leadership with experts who bridge science and technology, academia, industry, and government. Dr. Haynes brings deep expertise in advanced materials, materials dynamics, and science and technology strategy, areas that are increasingly critical to innovation-driven economic growth.

Prior to joining SMI, Dr. Haynes served as Principal Director for the Advanced Materials Critical Technology Area within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. In that role, she provided strategic oversight for a materials science and technology portfolio exceeding $1 billion, helping to shape national initiatives that integrate artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced manufacturing into next-generation materials development.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Haynes held multiple senior leadership roles at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command at Armaments Center, where she led multidisciplinary teams focused on materials science, engineering analysis, computational modeling, and prototyping. Her work supported the development of advanced armaments and manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing the critical link between innovation and operational readiness.

In addition to her industry and government leadership, Dr. Haynes has contributed to academia as a professor at the U.S. Army Armaments Graduate School and as an adjunct professor at Stony Brook University, mentoring the next generation of engineers and scientists.

NJII leadership noted that Dr. Haynes' breadth of experience, from managing large-scale federal research portfolios to guiding technology transition strategies, will be instrumental as NJII continues to expand its role in driving innovation, economic development, and industry collaboration.

Her appointment is expected to enhance NJII's ability to accelerate innovation across sectors, particularly in advanced materials and manufacturing, where her insights into technology transition, policy, and execution can help drive impactful outcomes.

Dr. Haynes holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stony Brook University.

With her addition to the Board of Directors, NJII continues to build a leadership team equipped to navigate complex technological challenges and foster innovation that translates into real-world solutions.

SOURCE New Jersey Innovation Institute