Dr. Alejandro Aguirre Installed as President of Minnesota Dental Association

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alejandro Aguirre was installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) for the 2024-2025 term at the Association's annual House of Delegates meeting in Bemidji.

Dr. Aguirre graduated from Universidad Nacional de Mexico in 1987. He then enrolled in the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry's endodontics program and graduated from there in 1992. Moving to Missouri, Dr. Aguirre taught at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry where he earned his U. S. dental degree in 1997. In 2018 he obtained his Master in Business Administration degree from Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

A member of the ADA, the MDA, and the Saint Paul District Dental Society (SPDDS), Dr. Aguirre has served all three levels of the tripartite, including as a member of the American Dental Association Political Action Committee (ADPAC), ADA Council of Membership; as a consultant on the ADA Board of Trustees Diversity Inclusion Committee; as a delegate to the ADA House of Delegates; as an MDA Trustee from the Minneapolis District Dental Society (MDDS); as chair of the MDA International Dentist Subcommittee; as chair of the MDA Membership Committee, of which he is currently a member; as State Lead of the Minnesota Mission of Mercy Committee; as a board member of MINDENPAC; as a member of the MDA Urban Safety Net and Peer Review Committees; as MDDS president; and as a member of the SPDDS Peer Review Committee.

Dr. Aguirre served as president of the Minnesota Association of Endodontists and as a member of the American Association of Endodontists' Government Affairs Committee. He has been a board member of America's Dentists Care Foundation (ADCF) which supports Mission of Mercy. He also served as treasurer and president of the International College of Dentists Minnesota Chapter.

In addition to his degrees in dentistry, Dr. Aguirre is a graduate of the ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership and the ADA/Kellogg Management Programs. He is a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentistry, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

