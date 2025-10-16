This Halloween, Skip the Sour! The Minnesota Dental Association Shares Tooth-Friendly Treat Tips

Oct 16, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Halloween creeps closer, the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) is urging treat-givers to make tooth-smart choices and skip the ever-popular — but harmful — sour candies. These deceptively tangy treats may seem innocent, but their high acid levels can haunt kids' smiles long after the last trick-or-treater leaves.

The acid in sour candies weakens and wears away tooth enamel, which is essential to healthy teeth. It can cause tooth decay and contribute to cavities. In some cases, the damage can be severe and lead to permanent tooth loss. Yikes!

But fear not, there are plenty of tooth-rific alternatives to keep smiles bright and healthy! Check out these tooth-healthy ideas:

  • Sugarless gum
  • Stickers
  • Pencils or crayons
  • Trail mix or peanuts in their shells
  • 100% juice boxes
  • Small chocolate treats (just skip the sticky stuff!)

If your little goblins do indulge in sour candy, help protect their teeth by offering milk or cheese afterward, or having them rinse with water to help neutralize acids. And remember, brush two times a day using fluoride toothpaste and a soft toothbrush – and don't forget to floss! Most of all, protect teeth throughout the year by reducing or eliminating sour candies from your treat list.

The Minnesota Dental Association and its members have taken a national lead in educating parents, teachers, and children with a campaign called "The Power of Sour on Your Teeth." Find out more at www.powerofsour.com.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

