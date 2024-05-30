Dr. Allison Steinmetz Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Lake Tahoe

Multi Board-Certified Internist Joins MDVIP Network to Provide Comprehensive Preventive Care to Tahoe and Carson Valley Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Allison Steinmetz, M.D., a multi board-certified internist in Lake Tahoe, has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated practice located at 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. Dr. Steinmetz, who is also board-certified in Pediatrics and Hospice and Palliative Medicine, is currently accepting patients who want a more direct and collaborative relationship with their primary care doctor.

"The most fulfilling part of being a physician is the personal connections I build with patients, and my approach is to treat the whole person, accounting for the unique healthcare needs and experiences of every individual," said Dr. Steinmetz, whose clinical interests include longevity medicine and preventive care for both adults and children. "Joining the MDVIP program provides me and my patients the time to dive deeper into their medical histories, lifestyle habits and symptoms. This enables us to develop a wellness plan that helps them achieve their goals, whether it's a strategy to lose weight through exercise and diet, stave off illness or better manage a chronic disease."

As an MDVIP-affiliated physician, Dr. Steinmetz offers a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, she is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and the ability to reach Dr. Steinmetz 24/7.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Allison Steinmetz, M.D.

Dr. Allison Steinmetz received her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also completed a Master of Public Health and Tropical Medicine from Tulane. She went on to perform her internship and residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Steinmetz is affiliated with Barton Hospital and holds medical licenses in California and Nevada. Her office is located at 212 Elks Point Road, Suite 447, in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. For more information about Dr. Steinmetz or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/allisonsteinmetzmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

