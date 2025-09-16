MDVIP Partners with Esteemed Family Physician Nadya Wayment, MD, to Open Park City Practice

PARK CITY, Utah and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the leading provider of membership-based healthcare with a network of over 1,400 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced a new practice in Park City, Utah, led by top-rated, board-certified family physician Nadya P. Wayment, MD. With over 15 years of experience providing patient care across the Wasatch Front, Dr. Wayment has opened an MDVIP-affiliated practice at 1662 Bonanza Drive, Suite 4A/B, in Park City.

Board-certified family physician Nadya P. Wayment, MD, has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Park City, Utah. She welcomes new patients to join her practice located at 1662 Bonanza Drive, Suite 4A/B, in Park City.

As an MDVIP affiliate, Dr. Wayment limits the size of her practice, allowing her to devote more time to each patient and provide thoughtful, proactive care with an emphasis on disease prevention and early detection. Additional benefits of joining her practice include:

Same-day or next-day appointments

Longer consultations that last an average of 30 minutes

24/7 physician availability via phone

Coordination of care with specialists when needed

"My mother was a pediatrician, which taught me early on about the importance of taking care of your health at every age and stage of life," said Dr. Wayment, who is also fluent in Ukrainian and Russian. "What drives me as a family physician is building meaningful relationships with my patients and guiding them toward their personal wellness goals. This approach requires dedicated time, mutual trust and open dialogue – exactly what my MDVIP practice enables. By putting patients first and emphasizing preventive care, we can truly make a difference in helping extend and improve lives."

Annual Wellness Program

For the annual membership fee, patients of Dr. Wayment receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, Dr. Wayment provides personalized coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience fewer hospitalizations and readmissions, visit urgent care centers and emergency rooms less often, receive more preventive health services and have better control of chronic diseases than patients in traditional practices. MDVIP's patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90%.

About Nadya P. Wayment, MD

Dr. Nadya Wayment earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and her medical degree from Bukovynian State Medical Academy in Chernivtsy, Ukraine. She completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Wayment is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Health Layton Hospital in Layton, Utah. She is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian. When she isn't practicing medicine, Dr. Wayment enjoys outdoor activities with her family including snowmobiling, skiing, hiking and boating. She is also an avid ballroom dancer and competed on the CBS series "Come Dance with Me." To learn more about Dr. Wayment or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/nadyawaymentmd.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP