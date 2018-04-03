Dr. Amanda Collins-Baine Offers Highly Personalized Care at Darien Signature Health in Connecticut

Darien Signature Health reflects the hallmarks of concierge, also known as membership, medicine, beginning with a smaller patient panel that enables Dr. Collins-Baine to offer longer, unhurried appointments, ensure personal and timely contact after hours and include direct access to her personal cell phone and email.

More time to strengthen the relationships with patients inspired Dr. Collins-Baine's decision to practice concierge medicine.

"I've known many of my patients and their families for years, sometimes spanning several generations," she says. "The ability to see them through difficult times in their lives is why I became a physician, but was challenging to sustain in a traditional practice. It's not possible to offer the emotional support and understanding patients need – and deserve– with one hand on the doorknob, rushing to see the next patient."

The care provided by Dr. Collins-Baine is the reason Norwalk resident Dawn S. signed on at Darien Signature Health. "Dr. Collins-Baine understands me thoroughly. She's seen me through a number of issues, and always helped me to find the right solution, the right specialists or programs."

When Dawn learned of the change to a concierge practice, she didn't hesitate. "Being able to call Dr. Collins-Baine when I need to, at any time, and knowing she will be there gives me great peace of mind. She has always provided wonderful care, but now it's even better."

Concierge medical practices are gaining in popularity nationwide, as physicians seek to enhance the vital physician-patient relationship, according to Terrence Bauer, CEO of Specialdocs Consultants, a national health care consulting firm working with Dr. Collins-Baine. "We believe this model is key to restoring primary care, making it possible for physicians to practice medicine the way they've always envisioned," says Bauer. He points to the evidence-based benefits of concierge medicine, resulting in decreased numbers of emergency room visits and inpatient admissions and positive outcomes in terms of improved health.

Darien Signature Health is located at 53 Old Kings Highway North, Darien, CT, 203-286-5604, www.dariensignaturehealth.com.

About Dr. Collins-Baine

Board certified in internal medicine, Amanda Collins-Baine, MD, has been in practice since 2001. Prior to launching Darien Signature Health, she provided care at the Internal Medicine Associates of Darien and Stamford Health Medical Group. She earned her medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine, and completed her residency at Stamford Hospital, where she was appointed chief medical resident. Dr. Collins-Baine served her internship at Hahnemann University Hospital and earned a post baccalaureate degree in pre-medicine at Columbia University.

Contact:

Mindy Kolof

mkolof@specialdocs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-amanda-collins-baine-offers-highly-personalized-care-at-darien-signature-health-in-connecticut-300622952.html

SOURCE Specialdocs Consultants