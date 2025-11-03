Dr. Andrea N. Nortey Joins OCLI Vision in Mineola and Oceanside

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLI Vision is proud to welcome Dr. Andrea N. Nortey, a compassionate and accomplished ophthalmologist specializing in comprehensive eye care, to its growing network of eye care providers. Beginning November 3, Dr. Nortey will begin seeing patients at OCLI Vision's Mineola and Oceanside locations.

Headshot of Dr. Nortey

Dr. Nortey brings advanced clinical training and a strong research background to OCLI Vision, offering expertise in the diagnosis and management of a wide range of eye conditions. Her interests include retinal neuroprotection and the role of neuroinflammation in degenerative eye diseases—areas where she has made impactful scientific contributions.

Dr. Nortey earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University, where she double majored in Community Health and Religion. She received her medical degree from New York Medical College, where she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society for her exceptional professionalism, integrity, and dedication to compassionate care.

She completed her ophthalmology residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, where she trained extensively in both medical and surgical eye care. During her residency, Dr. Nortey developed a particular interest in retinal disease and neuroprotection, which continues to inform her approach to patient care.

Her research has been published in peer-reviewed journals including the Journal of Neuroinflammation and Journal of Glaucoma, and she has presented at major national conferences such as the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) and the National Medical Association.

In addition to her clinical and academic work, Dr. Nortey is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in medicine. She has held leadership roles with the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at New York Medical College and has actively mentored underrepresented students pursuing careers in healthcare.

"I'm honored to join OCLI Vision and provide comprehensive, patient-centered eye care to the communities in Mineola and Oceanside," said Dr. Nortey. "My goal is to offer thoughtful, evidence-based care while continuing to support innovation and equity in ophthalmology." – Andrea N. Nortey, MD

Tom Burke, CEO of OCLI Vision and Spectrum Vision Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Nortey's addition to the team, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Nortey to our esteemed group of eye surgeons at OCLI Vision. Her impressive clinical expertise and commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional eye care to the communities we serve."

Appointments with Dr. Nortey will be available at:

OCLI Vision – Mineola

330 Old Country Road, Suite 100

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 739-6600

OCLI Vision – Oceanside

2860 Long Beach Road

Oceanside, NY 11572

Phone: (516) 593-7709

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.ocli.net.

About OCLI Vision:



Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, and refractive surgery.

About Spectrum Vision Partners:



Spectrum Vision Partners ("SVP") (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 1,400 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, SVP supports over 60 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 150 surgeons, doctors, and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.

SOURCE OCLI Vision