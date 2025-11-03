Dr. Max D. Schlesinger Joins OCLI Vision in Mineola and Rockville Centre

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLI Vision is pleased to welcome Dr. Max D. Schlesinger, a highly accomplished ophthalmologist specializing in vitreoretinal surgery, to its growing team of renowned eye care specialists. Dr. Schlesinger will begin seeing patients at OCLI Vision's Mineola and Rockville Centre locations, where he will provide expert care in the medical and surgical management of retinal diseases.

Headshot of Max D. Schlesinger

Dr. Schlesinger brings a wealth of clinical experience and academic achievement to OCLI Vision. He is dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality retinal care, with expertise in treating conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachments, and other complex vitreoretinal disorders.

A New York native, Dr. Schlesinger earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Queens College of the City University of New York, graduating summa cum laude with highest honors and completing minors in Chemistry and Biochemistry. He went on to receive his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine.

Following medical school, Dr. Schlesinger completed his ophthalmology residency at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, and advanced his subspecialty training with a fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. Schlesinger has held academic roles as Assistant Professor and Clinical Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at New York Medical College. He also served as an attending physician in the Retina Service at Westchester Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center. His research focuses on diabetic retinopathy, surgical outcomes, and residency training, with presentations at national conferences including the American Society of Retina Specialists and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.

He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Retina Specialists.

"I'm honored to join OCLI Vision and bring my experience in vitreoretinal surgery to patients in Mineola and Rockville Centre," said Dr. Schlesinger. "I look forward to providing the highest level of retinal care and contributing to the practice's legacy of excellence." – Max D. Schlesinger, MD

Tom Burke, CEO of OCLI Vision, shared his enthusiasm for Dr. Schlesinger's arrival, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schlesinger to the retina department at OCLI Vision. His skill, dedication, and depth of experience strengthen our already exceptional team of retina specialists. As OCLI Vision continues to deliver outstanding retinal care to the communities we serve, Dr. Schlesinger's expertise will further enhance our ability to provide the highest standard of patient-centered care."

Appointments with Dr. Schlesinger will be available at:

https://www.ocli.net/providers/max-d-schlesinger-md/#schedule-appointment

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.ocli.net.

