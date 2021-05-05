Dr. Anita Archer to Lead Master Class on Teaching Phonics and Word Recognition to Older Students

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To further support educators with their reading instruction, Curriculum Associates is hosting a free, full-day workshop led by Dr. Anita Archer, an educational consultant on explicit instruction and author. During "How to Teach Phonics and Word Recognition to Older Students," which will take place virtually on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. ET, Dr. Archer will provide expert insights about the art of teaching phonics to students in Grades 3 and up and model principles from her PHONICS for Reading program.

"Ensuring students receive high-quality, in-person reading instruction as they return to the classroom is a top priority for schools and teachers across the country," said Elizabeth Bassford, associate vice president for content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "Dr. Archer is the architect of explicit instruction and will provide teachers with the practical strategies and impactful delivery they need to accelerate student learning."

Dr. Archer serves as an educational consultant on explicit instruction and literacy to state departments and school districts. She has presented in all 50 states and many countries and is the recipient of 10 awards honoring her contributions to education. Dr. Archer has served on the faculties of University of Washington, University of Oregon, and San Diego State University. She has also coauthored numerous curriculum materials, including PHONICS for Reading (Curriculum Associates), which is a three-level intervention program, and a best-selling textbook titled Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching (Guilford Publications).

All attendees of Dr. Archer's upcoming workshop will receive a free meal provided by Grubhub. The workshop culminates the Teach Forward: Innovations in Reading series showcasing a variety of timely, research-based practices around knowledge development, culturally responsive pedagogy, and the power of proven scaffolds that bring all students to grade-level text.

To learn more and to register for the upcoming workshop, visit CVent.Me/2K8rkr.

