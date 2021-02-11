Dr. Anne Walentik Receives Annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care

Dr. Walentik has been in practice for more than 6 years. She is focused on the pediatric patients through Danis Pediatrics (SLUCare) as well as SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Working in partnership with Home State health, she established collaborative meetings to identify members who may need additional contact. The dedicated team at Danis Pediatrics, then performed outreach to members to schedule well visits. The outreach resulted in improved HEDIS care measures from January 2020 to May 2020, even with the COVID 19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to honor Dr. Walentik with Home State Health's annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care for her commitment to improving the many lives she touches in the University City community. It is an achievement well-deserved for a champion of exceptional patient care," said Nathan Landsbaum, president and CEO for Home State Health.

"With the Summit Award for Excellence in Care, we thank Dr. Walentik for her dedication to improving healthcare outcomes. Her service to our members represents the best in quality medical care," said Megan Barton, senior vice president of medical management for Home State Health.

