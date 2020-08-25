Dr. Anthony Fauci Appears in BrainPOP News Episode to Help Kids Understand Their Role in Slowing the Spread of COVID-19

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , the online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students, today released the latest episode of BrainPOP News, featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In the episode , Dr. Fauci joins BrainPOP's Tim and Nat to explain vaccines, the role kids can play in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and what gives him hope. BrainPOP News, which launched in April 2020, breaks down current events in kid-friendly terms featuring characters they know and love. Recent episodes have covered timely topics such as "Flattening the Curve" and "Black Lives Matter Protests."

"Dr. Fauci is the ultimate physician educator. His clarity has been a beacon of light during this challenging and uncertain time, and his voice should be heard by all kids to help them understand the power they have to help shorten the length of the pandemic," said Avraham Kadar, M.D., founder and executive chairman of BrainPOP. Dr. Kadar is a National Institutes of Health-trained immunologist and pediatric AIDS specialist who worked under Dr. Fauci during the early years of that epidemic. "BrainPOP has always focused on teachable moments, and we encourage kids to think critically, like scientists. I am grateful to Dr. Fauci, the original explainer, for sharing his wisdom with us, and for his continued pursuit of knowledge and truth through science."

Since its founding in 1999 by Dr. Kadar, BrainPOP has been continuously innovating to prepare students to become the leaders of tomorrow. Over the last 20 years, BrainPOP has reached more than 300 million learners worldwide. From the beginning, the BrainPOP approach engaged kids' curiosity through short animated movies that make complicated ideas simple and clear, helping them experience the sudden burst of understanding that Dr. Kadar called a "brain pop." Today, schools and districts nationwide utilize BrainPOP to raise academic achievement and strengthen students' critical, computational, and creative thinking skills.

