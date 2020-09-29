Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Scientific Star Power to Third Episode of American Lung Association's Podcast Series

In this episode, Lungcast host Albert Rizzo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association, engages with Dr. Fauci on several pressing current events that include aerosol transmission of the virus, advances in vaccine platform technology, steps needed to ensure safe and diverse adoption of the vaccine, and lessons learned to guard against future pandemics.

"It was such an honor to have Dr. Fauci join us on our latest podcast," said Rizzo. "When we initiated this project only a few months ago, Dr. Fauci topped our list of critical voices as our nation faces the pandemic. As you'll hear, his guest appearance lives up to our high expectations. As an authoritative and trusted voice during this tremendously challenging time in history, Dr. Fauci's participation reflects the American Lung Association's commitment to bringing the best science available on COVID-19 directly to the American public."

In partnership with HCPLive, Lungcast, covers a broad range of pulmonary-related topics geared toward healthcare professionals. The first episode was launched in August to showcase David Ho, M.D., who is credited with making significant scientific contributions to improve the understanding and treatment of HIV infection. Then, earlier this month, the second episode was a virtual sit-down with Ankit Bharat, M.D., delving into the details of his headline-making, double-lung transplants on COVID-19 patients.

You can subscribe and listen to Lungcast via Apple, Spotify and Audioboom, and learn more at Lung.org/lungcast.

For media interested in speaking with a medical expert about lung health, COVID-19 or the Lung Association's $25M investment in the COVID-19 Action Initiative, contact Allison MacMunn at the American Lung Association at [email protected] or 312-801-7628.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

SOURCE American Lung Association

Related Links

www.lung.org

