Dr. Anton Jorgensen begins lumbar total Joint replacement clinical trial in San Antonio, TX with 3Spine, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anton Jorgensen, MD and Ortho San Antonio announced today the first cases in the BalancedBack Total Joint Replacement pivotal clinical trial using the breakthrough 3Spine MOTUS device, as an alternative to lumbar spinal fusion surgery. Dr. Jorgensen completed the surgeries at the Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio.

Open 3Spine MOTUS device (PRNewsfoto/3Spine) Anton Jorgensen, MD headshot

3Spine's lumbar total joint replacement procedure and MOTUS device is a 'first-of-kind' technology replacing the function of the disc and facet joints through a posterior approach. The procedure is intended to broadly address leg pain, back pain, and spinal instability, while correcting posture and allowing movement. Much like a hip or knee total joint replacement, the procedure treats degenerative disease through reconstruction of the functional spinal unit.

"As a community, we must acknowledge the challenges associated with spinal fusion surgery," said Dr. Jorgensen. "We are leading the way to find new and innovative solutions to improve patient care. I am very proud to be the first surgeon in Texas to participate in this important clinical trial. This is something new I had to learn and practice, but I am convinced that MOTUS has the potential to fundamentally change the way I treat degenerative lumbar disease."

"We were thrilled to be selected as the only site in Texas to participate in this groundbreaking clinical trial," said Laura Sittler, CEO of Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio. "3Spine's innovative research aligns with our mission to provide the latest and most effective treatments to our community. We are proud to be at the forefront of spine care and look forward to the positive impact this work can have on the lives of our patients."

Scott Hodges, DO, co-founder and medical director of 3Spine trained Dr. Jorgensen on the total joint replacement procedure. Dr. Hodges said, "Dr. Jorgensen is an incredibly gifted surgeon and forward thinker. Advances in medicine are only possible if surgeons like Dr. Jorgensen innovate and learn. We are thankful to partner with Dr. Jorgensen to bring new lumbar motion preservation techniques to Texas."

3Spine, Inc., the study sponsor, is seeking patients with single-level lumbar spine disease suffering from lumbar degeneration with or without foraminal or lateral recess spinal stenosis with no more than a grade 1 spondylolisthesis. Additional details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov. Patients interested in participating in the clinical trial in San Antonio, TX can email [email protected] for more information.

About 3Spine:

3Spine is a new kind of healthcare company founded to integrate the development, clinical research, and delivery of low back total joint replacement. 3Spine is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, with research and development facilities in the Greater Boston area.

www.3Spine.com

About Dr. Anton Jorgensen:

Dr. Anton Jorgensen is a board-certified orthopaedic spine surgeon, fellowship trained at Rush University Medical Center in minimally invasive spine surgery and adult spine deformity surgery. Dr. Jorgensen additionally trained at Shriners Hospitals for Children in pediatric scoliosis surgery. He served as the Chief of Orthopaedic Spine Surgery at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) for five years where he specialized in treating active-duty service members, utilizing the latest techniques in minimally invasive surgery and spinal disc replacement to return soldiers back to duty.

https://www.ortho-sa.com/dr-anton-jorgensen-orthopedic-surgeons-san-antonio-tx

About Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio:

Foundation Surgical Hospital is the only physician owned surgical hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Foundation Surgical Hospital is the preferred facility for surgery in San Antonio. We boast state-of-the-art technology, the top surgeons and healthcare staff in our community. Our goal is to offer an extraordinary level of patient care and overall experience in the area. Our surgeon partners are renowned as the best in their field and are skilled in the latest surgical technologies.

https://www.fshsanantonio.com/

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio is a facility in which physicians have an ownership or investment interest. The list of physician owners or investors is available upon request.

